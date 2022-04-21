ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details emerge of Republican leaders’ fury at Trump after Jan 6: ‘I’ve had it with this guy’

By Andrew Feinberg
 3 days ago

Top House and Senate Republicans vowed to drive former president Donald Trump out of American politics after he incited a mob to attack the Capitol on 6 January 2021 but backed off their criticisms of the disgraced ex-president out of fear of his supporters, according to a forthcoming book by two New York Times reporters.

“I’ve had it with this guy,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly said of Mr Trump in the days after a horde of his supporters stormed the House and Senate’s place of business with hopes of stopping the quadrennial certification of electoral college votes that confirmed President Joe Biden as Mr Trump’s successor.

In their book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future , authors Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns report Mr McCarthy as so incensed with the then-president’s conduct that he told associates he would push Mr Trump to resign before the expiration of his term.

Mr McCarthy, who said Mr Trump “bears responsibility” for the mob’s violent conduct in remarks from the House floor, reportedly went further in his criticism of the ex-president in an 8 January phone call with other top House Republicans.

According to Mr Martin and Mr Burns, he said Mr Trump’s behaviour that day had been “atrocious and totally wrong” and directly blamed him for “inciting people” to attack the Capitol two days prior in remarks he said were “not right by any shape or form”.

Two days later, Mr McCarthy reportedly told his leadership team that House Democrats would have enough votes to pass an unprecedented second set of articles of impeachment against Mr Trump and said he would tell Mr Trump to resign once the vote was over.

“What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it,” he said, adding that he would tell the then-president: “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign”.

But no such conversation between Mr McCarthy and Mr Trump ever took place, and was warned by one of his colleagues that Mr Trump’s supporters “go ballistic” any time any Republican criticises Mr Trump in any way and demand that Republicans instead investigate Hunter Biden or Hillary Clinton, neither of whom incited a mob to storm the Capitol.

Instead, Mr McCarthy was back at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home by the end of that month, attempting to walk back his tepid prior criticism of the disgraced ex-president.

Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
