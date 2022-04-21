Felicity-May Harvey: Father charged with murdering two-week-old daughter

A father has been charged with the murder of his two-week-old daughter.

Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital in Heywood , Greater Manchester , on 11 January 2021 after fighting for life for two days.

Police were initially called to the hospital on 8 January by staff reporting concern for the welfare of Felicity-May, who later died.

Her father Darin Harvey, 25, of Wardle, has now been charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Paying tribute shortly after her death, Felicity-May’s family described her as a “beautiful and incredibly brave” child.

They said: “Our hearts are broken after losing our precious baby girl, Felicity-May.

“She was a gorgeous baby and always so alert, looking around with her big blue eyes.

“She was absolutely beautiful and incredibly brave and she melted the hearts of everyone who met her.

“What made her extra special was her cleft lip and palate, and despite the challenges of this she was the most happy and content little girl.

“She was and always will be loved by her mum, sisters and family and there is a huge void in all our hearts and lives now that she has been taken from us.

“She was our special star, and it is not fair that she shone brightly for only a short time.”