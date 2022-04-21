ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte news LIVE: Latest build-up to heavyweight title fight

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

We are just two days away from a huge heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte , with the pair fine-tuning preparations for their blockbuster clash.

The all-British bout, sees Fury putting the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing . Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory , and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs).

Whyte, 34, last competed in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own stoppage loss to the Russian from August 2020. As inactive as Whyte has been in the ring since, he has been similarly inactive outside of it, refusing to attend last month’s first pre-fight press conference, electing to stay in Portugal to focus on his training for the bout instead.

The “Bodysnatcher” did attend the press conference on Wednesday of fight week, admitting he was “ready to swing” at Fury if things had got heated and the pair will go face to face again at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of the big day on Saturday.

Follow all the build-up to Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte, below.

Boxing Scene

Whyte: It Was Close Fight, I Wasn't Outclassed, But One Slip and I Got Caught

Dillian Whyte feels he was neck and neck with Tyson Fury for most of their fight. Whyte, the mandatory challenger – and heavy underdog – for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title, however, ended up falling way short of bucking the odds in their scheduled, all-British 12-round title bout at Wembley Stadium in London last Saturday. Whyte succumbed to a well-timed uppercut from Manchester's Fury that put the London-based Whyte flat on his back. Whyte managed to beat the count but immediately floundered on his feet, compelling the referee to halt the proceedings in the sixth round.
The US Sun

Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time to watch Tom and Jerry says ex-bodyguard

MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to jjust get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson, who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger on board a plane and left him bloodied this week, often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons.
Yardbarker

WATCH: Tyson Fury retains title with sixth-round KO of Dillian Whyte

Heavyweight king Tyson Fury defended his WBC title with a win over Dillian Whyte on Saturday, in front of 94,000-plus fans inside Wembley Stadium. In the sixth round of the pairs battle of English heavyweight stars, Fury landed an uppercut that Whyte did not see coming. The shot floored “The Gypsy King’s” foe almost immediately. While the mandatory challenger to the WBC belt did make it back to his feet before the 10-count, he was unable to keep his balance and the referee chose to bring the fight to a close with no time left in the round.
MMA Fighting

‘He should be held accountable’: MMA world reacts to controversial Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez stoppage at Bellator 278

Liz Carmouche finally claimed a world title, but the win was steeped in controversy. Flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez was giving Carmouche all she could handle for the better part of twenty minutes at Bellator 278 in Honolulu on Friday night. Or at least, she was until late in the fourth round when Carmouche secured a takedown and advanced to the top crucifix position, where the UFC veteran began to drop short elbows on the champion’s face.
MMA Fighting

Tyson Fury retired from boxing, still wants special-rules fight with Francis Ngannou: ‘It will be a clash of the titans’

Tyson Fury has finished with his professional boxing career, but that doesn’t mean he’s done fighting just yet. Following a stunning sixth-round knockout over Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in England, the 33-year-old heavyweight champion confirmed he has officially retired, moving his record to 32-0-1 with the win.
Daily Mail

RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: Tyson Fury the boxer brought 94,000 people to their feet and dropped one on his backside in victory over Dillian Whyte... but what are we to think of the Gypsy King as a man amid Daniel Kinahan links?

He sang to Don McLean, he danced to Kings of Leon, he walked with armoured knights to a golden throne. And then, after all that, Tyson Fury brought 94,000 to their feet and dropped one on his backside. It was a beauty, really. An uppercut mined from hell and driven...
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Whyte LIVE: Result as Fury knocks out Whyte at Wembley

Tyson Fury retained the WBC heavyweight title with a stunning knockout of Dillian Whyte on Saturday night, remaining unbeaten by stopping his challenger in the sixth round at Wembley Stadium.A crowd of 94,000 had gathered in the London venue to watch one of the biggest clashes in the history of British heavyweight boxing, and both fighters received plenty of cheers as they made their entrances for the main event – though Fury, 33, was clearly the fan favourite for those in attendance. The “Gypsy King” entered the fight undefeated and emerged the same way, improving his record to 32-0-1...
