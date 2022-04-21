ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Princess Anne’s Lucas White plays vital role for a Cavaliers team seeking return to postseason after last year’s near-miss

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMy94_0fFtk37i00
Princess Anne's Lucas White passes the ball around Salem's Oscar De Los Rios, right, during Wednesday's soccer game at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex. The Cavaliers won 7-0. JONATHON GRUENKE/STAFF Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

There are few wasted movements in Lucas White’s game.

He executes passes and dribbles efficiently enough to appear as a general overseeing the chaos around him.

“I expect him to be one of the best players in the state this year,” Princess Anne boys soccer coach Sean Stowe said.

White commands the pitch from his defensive — or holding — midfield role, just in front of the two center backs. Most build-ups begin with him.

“My strengths would be that I’m a composed player,” said White, who has committed to VCU. “I can sometimes control the game, good defensively and work good with the team.”

A senior captain, White leads a Princess Anne team (6-1-0) ranked 11th in Hampton Roads and desperately trying to return to the postseason. White tasted postseason success as a freshman when the eighth-seeded Cavaliers were the region runners-up and reached the state quarterfinals.

The pandemic forced the 2020 season’s cancellation, and the Cavaliers didn’t qualify last year despite a 7-2-1 record — fewer teams than usual received postseason berths because of a shortened season.

“We really want it this year,” White said after a 7-0 win over Salem on Wednesday. “This is one of our biggest years for PA soccer. That was obviously devastating last year. We want to get to states. That’s our No. 1 goal.”

With White anchoring the midfield, most aspirations seem possible.

Forwards and attacking midfielders receive most glory at any level of soccer, and even some defenders pop with crashing slide tackles and goal-saving clearances.

The holding midfielder is perhaps the most overlooked but, at least for Princess Anne, it’s the most vital.

“If you’re playing with one holding midfielder, he’s gotta be a special guy,” Stowe said. “He’s gotta be a field general. He’s gotta make sure that the team has the right positional structure in all facets of the game, whether we’re attacking and setting ourselves up to not be counter-attacked or when were defending. It’s bringing guys in and making sure we’re compact, shifting everybody over. He’s kind of the focal point of that.”

Starting as a freshman made his talent known, but the season wasn’t without its mistakes.

“I remember one instance his freshman year,” Stowe said, “he flicked a clearance away at the top of the 18 and it ended up leading to a goal. Coach (Blair) Ferguson and I got into Lucas after that and helped him understand he’s a pivotal point and he can’t give the ball away in bad spots.”

Turnovers have been a rarity since then and maybe are the only thing White doesn’t do.

“He connects the majority of his passes, he organizes, he tells his teammates where to be,” Stowe said. “He leads with his passes and sets up opportunities in deeper positions.”

And more players than ever look up to him.

“I never expected it to happen so fast,” White said of his high school career. “Time just flew by. It’s nice being a leader because everyone listens to you and you can get everyone on the same page.”

All that’s left for White is to turn back that time to that stellar 2019 season that featured his favorite memory: beating top-seeded Maury as the No. 8 seed in the region quarterfinals.

“I hope,” White said, “to create more (memories) this year.”

Ray Nimmo, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

First Colonial girls soccer want an encore: Back-to-back state championships

Winning a Class 5 state championship in penalty kicks may be the most dramatic title-winning moment. Should First Colonial girls soccer mentally reset this season or pull from that success story? “Obviously remind them of everything that worked but remind them we need to get better in certain areas,” First Colonial coach Joe Tucei said. “Not be predictable, get everybody involved in the attack ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
Virginian-Pilot

‘A huge blessing that he is able to pitch.’ Durham’s Tyler Zombro returns to the mound less than a year after horrific injury.

It was only one inning in an early-season minor-league game, but it meant so much more to so many. Against the longest of odds Sunday, Tyler Zombro made it all the way back. The right-hander, nearly killed when struck in the head by a line drive last June, pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Durham Bulls against the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park. It was his first regular-season ...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Virginian-Pilot

Down the line: Kellam grad sparks Stevenson University to first national beach volleyball championship

Abby Bruce, a 2019 Kellam High graduate, helped Stevenson University of Owings Mills, Maryland, win its first American Volleyball Coaches Association DIII Small College National Championship in beach volleyball last weekend. Stevenson was the first Division III member to form a program in beach volleyball, one of the NCAA’s newest sports, and the Mustangs have been playing for seven years. In ...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy