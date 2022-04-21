Backing Biden: President’s sister recounts their bond and unbreakable partnership

Joe Biden’s most important jobs were not Senator, Vice President, and President.

They were big brother, husband, and dad.

That’s the theme running through Valerie Biden Owens’ memoir, “Growing Up Biden,” a book full of a kid sister’s admiration and insight. Owens didn’t just share a childhood home with the current president. She ran his campaigns and helped raise his sons after his wife was killed in a car accident. Owens saw her big brother through his grief, onto a second marriage and a rejuvenated career.

No matter what political prize Biden sought, Owens maintains he remained rooted in his sense of family.

His sister repays his devotion in her book, telling a story of doubt and faith, tragedy and healing.

When Biden first began his political ascent, some journalists compared his family to the Kennedys. But the Bidens weren’t having it.

“It was low-hanging fruit,” Owens writes. “We were young, Catholic, liberal-minded and Joe deeply admired Jack and Bobby Kennedy. But in terms of finances and political clout we were pretty far from Camelot. My mom also liked the Kennedys, but she bristled at the comparison: ‘Damn it, we were Bidens before we ever heard of the Kennedys.’”

Catherine and Joseph Biden Sr. struggled at first to provide for their four children. Times were tough, and for a while, they had to move in with Catherine’s parents. But Joe Sr. was a hard worker, and Catherine was tough.

“Lord help you if you crossed her or her family,” Owens writes.

Once, when a bully was terrorizing their Delaware neighborhood, Catherine promised $5 to the first one of her children who confronted the brat and “came back with bloody knuckles.” Little Jimmy Biden claimed the prize. When a nun at Valerie’s school kept deliberately mispronouncing her name, Catherine marched in and threatened to “knock that bonnet right off your head” if she didn’t stop.

The nun stopped.

Eventually, the family’s finances improved. Owens remembers a happy childhood, riding around town on the handlebars of Joe’s bike. Just three years apart, they remained close even as they headed into their teen years. When Valerie once found herself ignored and unhappy at a party, it was Joe she called to take her home. As she knew he would, he showed up and stayed with her until she cheered up.

Valerie eventually became a teacher. Joe went to law school, married, started a family, and opened his own practice. In 1970, a friend asked him to run for an open seat on the New Castle County Council, and Joe asked Valerie to run his campaign.

She had two questions. First, “There’s a county council?” Second, “What party?”

Although the Bidens had “always been rooted, first and foremost, in working class Irish-Catholicism,” she explains, they’d never been dyed-in-the-wool Democrats. When Joe had first registered to vote, it had been as an Independent. “He knew he wasn’t a Republican,” his sister explains, “but he knew he wasn’t a conservative Delaware Democrat, either.”

He told his sister that he was going to run as a Democrat.

“Thanks a lot, Joe,” she told him. “You have now relegated me to a lifetime of dinners in fire halls eating off paper plates.”

Owens threw herself into the campaign, doing everything she could think of that would help get him elected. Her ideas proved that she was a natural at politics. Owens took the time to sift through voter registration records to map Democratic support, block by block.

Some of her findings were problematic. But Owens figured out solutions, such as having Joe swap homes with their parents, so he would have an address in the district. She strongly persuaded her teen students to sign up as volunteers.

Clearly, it all worked out. At 28, Biden won his first elective office, even if by just 2,000 votes.

Two years later, he decided to run for Senate. And against all advice, he had his sister run that campaign, too.

“We campaigned in supermarket parking lots and snapped Polaroids with shopkeepers,” she recalls. “I recruited my students to knock on doors and drop campaign literature throughout the state. We hit every small-town parade, block party, and parish festival from the day school let out for the summer all the way up to Election Day in November. The press called us ‘The Children’s Crusade.’”

No one, she admits, “thought we had a chance in hell of winning.”

They did, though, with a little over 3,000 votes. An almost unthinkable tragedy would follow the surprising victory. The month after the election, Joe’s wife, Neilia, was taking their kids to buy a Christmas tree when an 18-wheeler broadsided the family station wagon. The Bidens’ two boys, Hunter and Beau, were severely injured. Neilia and the Bidens’ daughter, Amy, were killed.

Biden was grief shattered. He would weep or go for long, mournful walks around Wilmington at night. He contemplated resigning his seat and going back to private practice, maybe moving the family someplace new, like Vermont.

“Delaware can get another senator, but the boys can’t get another father,” he told a reporter.

Ted Kennedy and other colleagues urged him not to give up. Valerie volunteered to put her life on hold and move in to care for Hunter and Beau. Biden decided to try commuting to Washington, taking the Amtrak home every night.

It would become his life.

And, eventually, that life would begin to calm. After those first few years of grief, he would meet someone else, Jill Jacobs, marry and add another child to the family. Valerie would resume her life, too. But she would still be there when her brother needed her, one campaign after another.

There were some setbacks, most of which his sister loyally downplays. Minor controversies (her brother’s rumored 1980s hair transplant) and large ones (Hunter Biden’s lobbying career) aren’t addressed. The plagiarism charges that forced Biden from the 1988 presidential race? Brushed off as just a big brouhaha over him forgetting to credit someone in a speech and some “improper citations in a law school paper.”

She never forgets for a moment their bond. He’s her big brother, and she will always stick up for him – sometimes so forcefully it would make her mother proud. Once, when Valerie overheard a fellow diner patron wishing her brother dead, she walked over, introduced herself, and poured a cup of hot coffee in his lap.

When Biden joined the Obama ticket as veep, Valerie’s day-to-day role in his political career faded. But she remains his No. 1 fan and chief protector.

She has no problem saying what she thinks about Trump – “a narcissistic, incomplete and incompetent man, he is the embodiment of resentment.” But her brother’s opinions on serving under Obama, or Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign, or how he really feels about one-time rival Kamala Harris? She’s not telling. And it’s not because she wants any political future for herself.

“I’ve been asked multiple times why I’ve never gone on to run someone else’s campaign,” Owens writes. “My record suggests I could help propel a career from obscurity onto the national stage. But I was never trying to build a resume. I just wanted to help my brother.”