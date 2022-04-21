Things to do around DFW: April 21-24

The last full weekend in April is a busy one across North Texas. KRLD's John Liddle previews what to do all around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Anything Goes

Billy instantly falls in love with a beautiful girl he meets in a taxi. When he discovers she’s boarding the SS American, the same London-bound ship his boss and co-worker Reno are boarding, he sneaks aboard himself. The beautiful girl, Hope, is engaged to a stuffy British aristocrat, Lord Evelyn, but that doesn’t stop the love-struck Billy. With the help of other passengers, Billy seeks to shake Reno, whose love he doesn’t return, and capture the heart of the girl of his dreams. A hilarious shipboard romp wrapped in one of Cole Porter’s most magical scores. It’s Delightful, Delicious, and De-Lovely!

Where: The Firehouse Theatre, 2535 Valley View Ln., Farmers Branch

When: Through April 24

Cost: $28 and up

More info: https://www.thefirehousetheatre.com/

Art in the Square in Southlake

In addition to offering the best in visual arts, Art in the Square features a tremendous lineup of musicians and performing artists. Two stages feature continuous entertainment all weekend long. On the main stage, catch performances from some of the hottest acts, with styles ranging from Jazz and Blues, to Pop and Rock–and even Reggae, Motown, and Country. The gazebo stage features local talent and family entertainment. All food and drink must be purchased with tickets. There’s also youth art, and children’s activities.

Where: Southlake Town Square, 1256 Main St., Southlake

When: Friday, April 22 - Sunday, April 24

Cost: Free

More info: http://www.artinthesquare.com/

ArtsGoggle in Fort Worth

ArtsGoggle is Fort Worth's premier festival of local arts. This free-to-the-public, family-friendly event annually hosts more than 1,000 visual artists, 50 musical performances, artistic displays of every kind, food, drink, and fun for everyone. Unlike any event in Fort Worth, the festival exclusively focuses on highlighting the work of local artists, musicians, and performers of all media and experience levels. ArtsGoggle attracts a crowd of 60,000+ patrons that are as diverse as the event's Near Southside neighborhood. Visitors are invited to park their cars and rediscover this revitalized urban district by Trinity Metro transit, by foot, or by bicycle, including Fort Worth Bike Sharing bikes.

Where: Ellerbe Fine Foods, 1501 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth

When: Saturday, April 23 from noon - 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://artsgoggle.org/

The Bachelor Live on Stage

The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour is the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party in the form of a wildly flirtatious and interactive evening hosted by Becca Kufrin - live on your hometown stage. Featuring one incredible man from a recent season of The Bachelorette as your on-stage Bachelor, the audience and on-stage participants will leave the theater feeling like they just spent an evening at the mansion.

Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie

When: Saturday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $30 and up

More info: https://texastrustcutheatre.com/events/detail/?event_id=378884

Bernstein’s West Side Story & Gershwin’s Piano Concerto

Thomas Wilkins conducts with the outstanding Joyce Yang on piano.

Bernstein’s most beloved score comes to life with the DSO. The timeless story of love in the face of racial intolerance, based on Romeo and Juliet, is as relevant today as it was when it debuted on Broadway in 1957.

Dazzling, award-winning pianist Joyce Yang, who feels that Gershwin’s Piano Concerto is full of optimism, hope and magic, will fill the Meyerson with just that for this concert event.

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: April 22-24

Cost: $35 and up

More info: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/bernsteins-west-side-story-gershwins-piano-concerto/

BIG BUGS Exhibit at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

David Rogers’ Big Bugs comes to Fort Worth for the first time. It’s an exhibit of insect sculptures on a gigantic scale. Insects outnumber us one million to one. Many live in communal groups working as one for the common good of all. Their ranks include engineers, soldiers, weightlifters, weavers, hunters, stalkers, gatherers, and even royalty. The sculptures are created using various combinations of whole trees, cut green saplings, dry branches and other forest materials. Audiences will marvel or stand bug-eyed before the larger-than-life insect sculptures and gain an appreciation for these invaluable members of the animal kingdom.

Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: March 11 - June 11

Cost: Free with garden admission

More info: https://fwbg.org/brit-news/bigbugs/

Billy Bob’s: TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS (Thur, Fri, Sat)

Where: Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Ft Worth

When: Thursday at 9 p.m., Friday at 10 p.m. & Saturday at 10 p.m.

Cost: Sold out (look for resale tickets)

More info: https://billybobstexas.com/events

CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible)

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award®-winning virtual reality experience CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible) explores the human condition of immigrants and refugees.

The immersive VR experience recounts the harrowing journey of Central American and Mexican refugees. CARNE y ARENA is presented for the first time in Texas, the state that shares the longest border with Mexico—over 1200 miles—and a crossing point for many refugees. The installation opens in Fair Park after numerous sold-out runs in the U.S. and abroad.

CARNE y ARENA is a solo virtual reality experience designed for one visitor at a time to circulate while limiting interactions and respecting distances safely and comfortably. It will be open to the public Tuesday - Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm CST.

The experience is a twenty-minute solo journey centered around a multi-narrative virtual reality sequence based on true accounts of Central American and Mexican refugees. Lines between subject and bystander are blurred and bound together through state-of-the-art immersive technology as visitors walk in a vast, sand-filled space and witness a fragment of a refugee’s journey.

Tickets are required in advance and are available online only.

Where: Fair Park - Food and Fiber Pavilion, 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Daily through May 8 (closed on Mondays)

Cost: $35 - $55

More info: https://www.nashersculpturecenter.org/art/exhibitions/exhibition/id/1847?carne-y-arena

ClubCorp Classic

The inaugural ClubCorp Classic at Las Colinas Country Club features 78 PGA TOUR Champions pros and 50 sports and entertainment stars. The tournament features a professional prize purse of $2 million, as well as a $500,000 celebrity prize purse. Televised on Golf Channel, the competition will highlight an incredible week of golf and entertainment for fans, golfers, and viewers alike. To top it off, proceeds from the event will benefit the Momentous Institute.

Where: Las Colinas Country Club, 4400 N. O ' Connor Rd., Irving

When: April 22-24

Cost: $38 and up

More info: https://clubcorpclassic.com/

Dallas Art Fair

In the heart of the downtown arts district, the Dallas Art Fair offers collectors, arts professionals, and the public the opportunity to engage with a rich selection of modern and contemporary artworks presented by leading national and international galleries. Thoughtfully curated exhibitions and innovative programming encourage lively conversations and close looking in a robust and rapidly growing arts community. Nearly 100 galleries will be exhibiting, from local spots to more well-known names like Perrotin, Kasmin, and Night Gallery; the Dallas Museum of Art will also debut Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro, a major exhibition dedicated to the art and culture of Mississipian peoples, which will coincide with Dallas Art Month.

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross, Dallas

When: April 21-24

Cost: $20 - $55 (and up)

More info: https://www.dallasartfair.com/about/

Denton Redbud Festival

The award-winning Denton Redbud Festival has been promoting community beautification and Denton pride since 1994. The Redbud Festival features dozens of vendors with tree and plant sales, gardening supplies, household items and local/handmade products, along with family-friendly activities and live, local music.

Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St., Denton

When: April 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.cityofdenton.com/605/Denton-Redbud-Festival

Descendants the Musical

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films! In the present-day kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Where: Casa Mañana, Fort Worth

When: April 23 - May 8

Cost: $26 and up

More info: http://www.casamanana.org/attraction/disneys-descendants/

EarthX2022 Expo

The EarthX2022 Expo promotes the desire to make the world cleaner, better and healthier for all future generations. It’s an expo for the public, and for policy makers and those with environmental interests. What started in 2011 as an outdoor event spanning five blocks in Dallas’ Arts District has grown to occupy approximately 500,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

Where: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas

When: April 22-24

Cost: Free

More info: https://earthx.org/

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails

Celebrating 70 Years of Ennis Bluebonnet Trails: Ennis was designated by the 1997 State Legislature as the home of the Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail and was designated the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas. From April 1-30, Ennis showcases over 40 miles of mapped driving Bluebonnet Trails sponsored by the Ennis Garden Club.

Where: Various Areas around Ennis

When: Through April 30

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.bluebonnettrail.org/

Granbury Wine Walk

Share the love of Texas wine while supporting local businesses and agriculture. This year’s festival will feature Texas wineries, along with more Texas foods and art craftsmen. Both Saturday and Sunday’s events will feature Live Music on the Square.

Where: Granbury Square, 100 E. Pearl St., Granbury

When: April 23 from 11:00am – 8pm and April 24 from 11:00am – 6:00pm

Cost: $45 - $150

More info: https://granburywinewalk.com/

Grand Prairie Main Street Fest

The City of Grand Prairie Parks, Arts & Recreation Department is hosting the 9th Annual Main Street Fest. The festival, with free parking and admission, will celebrate the fun, festive, family atmosphere that is Grand Prairie. There’s live music featuring country star Craig Morgan and Texas Country Singer-Songwriters, accompanied by a variety of regional bands. Throughout the event enjoy a variety of novelty entertainment, more than a dozen carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors, two entertainment stages, food & beer, a KIDZONE, and plenty of fun for all.

Where: Downtown Grand Prairie, 200 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

When: Friday, April 22 - Sunday, April 24

Cost: Free

More info: https://mainstreetfest.com/

Immersive Van Goh

The highly-anticipated Immersive Van Gogh experience is 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through May30

Cost: $39 and up

More info: https://www.dallasvangogh.com/

JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith

Culminating a multi-year series celebrating Texas-based contemporary Asian women artists, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith. The display features the works of the Houston-based multidisciplinary artist whose paintings, videos, sculptures, animations, music and installations merge the autobiographical with the fantastical.

Where: Crow Museum, 2010 Flora St., Dallas

When: February 12 - September 4 (Tuesdays-Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Cost: Free - suggested $12 donation

More info: https://crowcollection.org/

'Liberty & Laughter: The Lighter Side of the White House'

The George W. Bush Presidential Center's special exhibit glimpses behind-the-scenes into the lighter side of life in the White House. Entertaining first family anecdotes, interactive multimedia, and amusing artifacts unveil presidential pranks, inside jokes, and more. Revealing how humor has evolved from our Founding Fathers to the present day makes one thing readily apparent – laughter remains vital to a thriving democracy.

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas

When: Through December 31

Cost: $26

More info: https://www.bushcenter.org/exhibits-and-events/exhibits/2020/liberty-and-laughter.html

The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

One of the most celebrated books in children’s literature and the #1 most requested DCT play returns to the stage to create a remarkable world of magic. Join young adventurers Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy as they step through the not so ordinary wardrobe and into the mythical land of C.S. Lewis’ Narnia. Facing fantastic creatures and fierce battles in the heart and on the land, the four siblings must find the courage to battle the treacherous White Witch in order to end the deadly eternal winter in the beautiful forest. Guided by the all-knowing Lion, Aslan, these discoverers learn to cast aside their own fears to find the heroes within themselves.

Where: Dallas Children's Theater, 5938 Skillman St., Dallas

When: Through May 15

Cost: $17 - $28

More info: https://www.dct.org/plays/

Munger Place District Wine Walk

Start the Munger Place Wine Walk from any of the homes on the tour. Each guest that is 21 years of age or older may enjoy tasting two wines at each home. All guest may partake of the appetizers, architecture, design and history at each home. During the Wine Walk, Munger Place will also have available a paid food concession and raffle.

Where: 5019 Tremont St., Dallas

When: Saturday, April 23

Cost: $60 - $75

More info: https://www.mungerplace.com/events-1

Over Forty, The Musical

OVER FORTY is a rousing musical chronicling four very different women who are hellishly fighting their entry into middle-ageism. These exhilarating women both celebrate and mourn getting older with witty dialogue and soul stirring music. These wise and sexy sistahs, in unison, take the audience on an adventurous journey where both men and women will never dread the “Big 4-0” again. Age Recommendation: For Mature Audiences Only.

Where: Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., Fort Worth

When: April 22-24

Cost: $29

More info: https://www.jubileetheatre.org/s/Over-Forty/50

Rain: A Tribute To the Beatles

In celebration of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits from this epic recording studio which spawned the monumental album to life, in addition to all the fab four fan favorites.

Where: Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., Dallas

When: Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $50 and up

More info: http://www.majestictheatredallas.com/events/rain-a-tribute-to-the-beatles/

Recent Acquisitions 2002-2022

The Modern begins its 20th year in its Tadao Ando-designed galleries with a permanent collection installation focused on works acquired since the building’s opening. Both floors showcase paintings, photographs, sculptures, and videos by artists from a wide range of cultures and geographies.

Where: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth

When: Now through April 24

Cost: $16 but Free on Fridays & Half-Price on Sundays

More info: https://www.themodern.org/exhibition/recent-acquisitions-2002-2022

Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s 41st season begins this Saturday, with a new themed weekend, new shows, new food & drink, and over a dozen new artisans to compliment long-time Festival favorites.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, Knighting ceremonies, a 75+ member performing company, and 20+ stages of interactive and unique entertainment. They can discover exquisite one-of-a-kind treasures at the hundreds of Scarborough shoppes and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, and so much more.

Where: 2503 FM 66, Waxahachie

When: Now through May 30 (Saturdays, Sundays & Memorial Day Monday from 10a-7p)

Cost: $37 for adults / $17 for kids / 4 and under free

More info: https://www.srfestival.com/

Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life at the Nasher Sculpture Center

Italian-born, American artist Harry Bertoia (1915–1978) was one of the most prolific, innovative artists of the postwar period. He made one-of-a kind jewelry, designed iconic chairs, created thousands of unique sculptures including large-scale commissions for significant buildings, and advanced the use of sound as sculptural material. Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life is the first US museum retrospective of the artist’s career in almost 50 years and the first to examine the full scope of his broad, interdisciplinary practice. Drawn from public and private collections, the exhibition brings together over 100 works of art featuring important examples of his jewelry, metalsmithing, furniture design, monotypes, and the hundreds of singular, handmade sculptures including large-scale commissions and pioneering sounding sculptures.

Where: Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St., Dallas

When: January 29 - April 24

Cost: $10 adults (Discounts for Seniors/Educators/Students/Children/Military & First Responders)

More info: https://www.nashersculpturecenter.org/art/exhibitions/exhibition/id/665?harry-bertoia

South Pacific

Nellie, a nurse on a Pacific Island during WWII, falls in love with de Becque, a local planter. However, when she learns he is a widower with two half-caste children, she cannot accept the situation. Meanwhile, Cable falls in love with a Polynesian girl named Liat. Cable and de Bacque go off together on a spy mission and the two women wait in hope of their return.

Where: Art Centre Theatre, 1400 Summit Ave. #E, Plano

When: April 22-24, April 29-May 1

Cost: $15 and up

More info: https://www.artcentretheatre.com/fullseason

The Sound of Music

A country under attack. A family paralyzed by loss. And a woman who is afraid to love. Dallas Theater Center boldly reexamines one of the most exhilarating musical theater classics ever written. Winner of five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Sound of Music was the final collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. From its opening in 1959, it immediately became the world’s most beloved musical on both stage and film. The inspirational story follows a young postulate who is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of an imperious naval captain, bringing joy and music to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. Join us on this vibrant journey of love and faith, and once again let your heart thrill to The Sound of Music. Dallas Theater Center will require audience members ages 5 and up to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their ticketed show date.

Where: Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., Dallas

When: Daily through April 24 (no shows on Mondays)

Cost: $22.50 and up

More info: https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/the-sound-of-music/

Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro

Organized by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in close consultation with the Caddo Nation and Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, this exhibition of nearly 200 ancient and contemporary works explores Mississippian ceremonial centers, the discovery of the Spiro site, cultural continuity, and the active power of Mississippian art.

Where: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas

When: March 13 - August 7

Cost: Free

More info: https://dma.org/art/exhibitions/spirit-lodge-mississippian-art-spiro

Spring Japanese Festival

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Fort Worth Japanese Society host the Spring Japanese Festival. The family-friendly festival features performances by two Taiko drumming groups, traditional dances, karate experts, and Master Swordsman G.K. Sugai. See displays of the miniature worlds of bonsai trees from the Fort Worth Bonsai Society, and demonstrations in Origami, Calligraphy, and Japanese Games from the Fort Worth Japanese Society. Additionally, there are vendors selling treasures from origami jewelry to anime plush figures, star charts to crafts made with vintage kimonos. And, of course, Asian food trucks preparing delicious meals and snacks, as well as authentic Japanese cuisine prepared by the Fort Worth Japanese Society.

Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: April 23 & 24

Cost: $6 - $12

More info: https://fwbg.org/japanesefestival/

Towers of Tomorrow at the Perot Museum

Featuring 20 iconic skyscrapers from across the globe, Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks makes its Texas debut Sept. 24 at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. The LEGO sculptures – from the world’s tallest building to the Empire State Building – were constructed over 2,000 hours with more than half a million LEGO® bricks by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 LEGO certified professionals in the world. All ages can get creative as they build upon a growing LEGO installation using thousands of the popular colored bricks.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N Field, Dallas

When: Now through April 30, 2022

Cost: $28 for adult (less for members, kids, seniors)

More info: https://www.perotmuseum.org/

Urinetown the Musical

Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd. Suite B126, Plano

When: April 22 - May 1

Cost: $20 and up

More info: https://ntparep.org/shows/urinetown/

USA Film Festival

One of the oldest festivals in the U.S., the USA Film Festival celebrates its 52nd year. The first festival to devote itself to the American filmmaker back in 1970, today presents over 50 days of diverse programs every year. This year, the Festival presents four critically-lauded new films including the Southwest premiere of: A Song for Cesar, As In Heaven, Calendar Girls and The Pact. This year’s guests include a salute to actress Sally Struthers in conjunction with a special 50th Anniversary screening of the Sam Peckinpah classic action thriller The Getaway (1972), shot in Texas. In addition to Struthers’ memorable performance, the film stars Steve McQueen and Ali MacGraw. There will be an on-stage conversation with Ms. Struthers and film historian Foster Hirsch following the screening.

Where: Angelika Film Center & Cafe, 5321 E. Mockingbird Ln., Dallas

When: April 20 - 24

Cost: Free (must reserve)

More info: http://www.usafilmfestival.com/

