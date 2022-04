The Supreme Court of Washington ruled against an Edmonds gun storage ordinance on Thursday, affirming a Court of Appeals decision which had labeled it unconstitutional. Washington’s preemption law bars cities and counties from enacting tougher gun laws than the state. The Edmonds ordinance requires gun owners to lock up their weapons in safes or secured boxes, while levying civil fines in situations where a child gets hold of an improperly stored firearm and uses it. Under the law, if someone gets access to an owner’s gun and uses it to commit a crime, the owner could be fined up to $10,000.

