Silver Bullet Speedway eyes April 30 start date

The Silver Bullet Speeday looks to open up April 30. (Silver Bullet Speedway/Courtesy Photo)

Early spring weather hasn't been kind to the Silver Bullet Speedway. However, promoter Matt Hoonhout said as long as Mother Nature cooperates, he hopes to open up his track April 30.

"From there, we're racing almost every Saturday night at 7 p.m," he said. "That's a little bit different from in the past, because we want to finish at an earlier time. This will get the families and drivers out of there a little earlier."

"Most races finished between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. last year," he added. "We want to finish between 10 and 10:30 p.m. this year. This helps for families that have younger kids. Also, for those going to church in the morning."

Hoonhout said once people see a lot of the feature races, they tend to head out, not staying for the duration of the races.

"Opening up just a half hour earlier will really help that," he said. "I did an extra race in October 2021, and we started at 7 p.m. We started earlier because of the temperatures, and I liked how we got done earlier. Everything works."

While a full slate of races are scheduled, Hoonhout said the second weekend of the annual Cheeseburger in Caseville event, Aug. 20, will be a weekend off for his crew.

"In the past, we've tried to do a Thursday race that week," he said. "With the festival going on, we found out more people would be there Thursday rather than Saturday. We don't get as big of a crowd that weekend. We had an OK turnout on Thursday of that week."

"At that point of the season, it's nice to give our employees a weekend off to refresh their batteries," he added. "If families want to go camping and such, they can do that. It's a big commitment to commit to every Saturday for the season. That weekend is a good time to take a break. I'll go up to Michigan Mud Jam in Hale for the week for that week, to support one of our friends."

The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges to many, many businesses. However for Hoonhout, the pandemic helped out with turnout at the speedway.

"The pandemic, as weird as it sounds, was the best thing that's happened to the racetrack," he said. "This is my 10th season owning and promoting it. We opened a month and a half late in 2020, with cooperation for local and state police. We were one of the only things open at that time. Everything was shut down, so our crowds almost doubled. Everybody wanted to get out of the house."

"Since then, it's continued," he added. "Last year, we averaged 300 to 400 people in the pits on an average night, 600 to 1,000 people in the stands. Car counts have been increasing. In my first year, we had 45 to 50 cars per night. We're averaging 90 cars per night now. We had upwards of 104 cars for one night. So, everything's gone up over the years. It's been nice."

Hoonhout said he has a full staff of employees coming back, but they are still seeking help, especially with cleanup.

"A few of our employees switched jobs in-house, but we're looking for a family or organization to do cleanup on Sunday," he said. "We have a dumpster and bags. In exchange, the family helping gets all the bottles to return. On average, families will get anywhere from $80 to $150 in cans. We're definitely looking for a family or organization to do it each Sunday."

Hoonhout said for this season, the speedway will have six sprint car nights.

"Usually, we have three," he said. "We have lightning sprints, and three-quarter size winged races. They put on a show, it's incredible. The three-quarter size cars run faster laps than the full-size wing cars. We'll be doing those twice. We'll also have Great Lakes Traditional Sprints three times. For the first time in 10 years, Great Lakes Super Sprints will have a show towards the end of July."

"We'll also have the full size 360 wing sprint cars for a show," he added. "That'll be a big deal, as they haven't been there for 10 years."

Kids night is also a big deal. Hoonhout said there are candy drops, and races on the track for kids aged 14 and under.

"There are races with training wheels and non training wheels," he said. "It's a great event for the kids, they get to ride the bikes on the track."

For autograph nights, spectators get a chance to meet the drivers in the infield, and receive autographs.

For spectator drags, spectators will enter their own car, and participate in a round robin race.

"Spectators must wear a helmet," Hoonhout said. "We race until the last two cars shootout for a win. It's a $10 entry fee, the winner takes all."

Hoonhout was also named the Michigan Speedway Promoters' Association Promoter of the Year for 2021.

Here is a tenative schedule of events for the Silver Bullet Speedway this season:

April 30, 69th Annual Opening Night

May 7, Best Looking Car

May 14, Old Timers' Race

May 21, Lightning Winged Sprints #1

May 28, Hall of Fame Night

June 4, Autograph Night

June 11, Topless Night, Cars Only

June 18, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints #1

June 25, Spectator Drags

July 2, Fireworks Night

July 9, Lightning Winged Sprints #2

July 16, Kids Night & Bike Races

July 23, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints #2

July 30, Mt. Clemens Race Track Reunion / MARFC Night

Aug. 6, Great Lakes Winged Super Sprints

Aug. 13, Shopping Cart Races featuring Ken Schreader

Aug. 27, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints #3

Sept. 3, 69th Annual Championship Night