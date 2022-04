LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4)– A grassland fire, dubbed the Sandy Creek Fire, burning near Lamar in southeast Colorado is so big, the smoke plume is showing up on radar. The towns of Chivington and Brandon received evacuation notices at 3:41 p.m. (credit: Whitney Gonzales) The smoke plume extends nearly 80 miles toward Burlington. It’s burning 10 miles northeast of Lamar near the border of Kiowa and Prowers counties. The fire measures 2,000 acres and was 80% contained as of 9 p.m. Friday. (credit: Whitney Gonzales) First Alert Weather Meteorologists Dave Aguilera and Chris Spears tweeted about the phenomenon of the smoke plume showing up on radar. Spears...

LAMAR, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO