Pets

Internet in Stitches After Woman Tries Eyebrow Stencil on Golden Retriever

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pup's unusual makeover has delighted TikTok users, with one commenting: "I've never laughed this...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 46

Cherri Ashton
3d ago

My golden retriever was so good at allowing my girls dress her up. Make up was not age appropriate but she looked really cute with a pink tutu!

Reply
15
Debbie Burtwell
3d ago

I think you, can let the Children dress them up, if the dog is on board with it. But make up,. is not probably a good idea.🤔💕🤗

Reply
12
Linda Dosey
3d ago

omg people. she was having a bonding moment with her fur baby. no harm done. geeze.

Reply(3)
33
Newsweek

New York City, NY
894K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

