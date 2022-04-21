ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NeNe Leakes Criticized for Comments in Resurfaced Clips Amid Racism Lawsuit

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NeNe Leakes has this week filed a lawsuit against the team behind "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," prompting social media users to question her past...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 30

JC
2d ago

She didn’t feel any racism while she was on the show she was only offended after she realize the show could go on without her. She isn’t getting a paycheck so I guess that means she should sue to make up for it.😈😈

Reply
39
Marion Harris
2d ago

This lawsuit is laughable, girl go get a real job. Your fifteen minutes are over. You didn't mind the racism as long as you were getting a paycheck, you didn't mind how black women were being portrayed on this so called reality show but now you realized it was racist. Give me a break.

Reply(1)
34
nikki
2d ago

I would love to hear what NEne and her friends say about white people, especially when her and Kim had the falling out . Always very one sided.

Reply
16
Related
bravotv.com

Apollo Nida Returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 14

Shereé Whitfield won't be the only notable return when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 kicks off on Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c. The trailer for the new season released on Wednesday, March 30 features another face that's familiar to RHOA fans, and we can't believe who they're hanging out with.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

What Happened to Lisa Wu After 'RHOA'? Here's What She's Been Doing

Since its inception, the Real Housewives franchise has been notorious for its cast shakeups. So far, nearly every cast has seen changes due to stars getting fired, quitting for another career, or being demoted to a “friend” of the show. In some cases (take Marlo Hampton from The Real Housewives of Atlanta), a “friend” becomes a full-time Housewife at the request of fans.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Peter Gunz Gets Into Another Altercation Exposing Cheater

Rapper Peter Gunz recently got into an altercation during a recent episode while hosting his infamous show Cheaters. Peter Pankey became the host of Cheaters in October 2020 after the previous host Clark James Gable passed in February 2019. Deemed perfect for the job fans have rallied for the Bronx native.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Heads With Their Red Carpet Debut

Over a year into dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are finally making their red carpet debut. The attractive couple undoubtedly turned heads upon their arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. While the pair have publicized their sweet romance on Instagram and in interviews throughout the past few months, Sunday marks the first time they posed together on a red carpet. Harvey was a work of art in a sparkly couture gown from Tony Ward, while Jordan looked dapper in a sleek black tux.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Claudia Jordan
Person
Andy Cohen
bravotv.com

Simon Guobadia Just Got a Huge Surprise from Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams just gave fiancé Simon Guobadia the surprise of a lifetime. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently flew overseas to pay a surprise visit to her husband-to-be in Nigeria, capturing Simon’s “shocked” reaction in a sweet new video on Instagram. On April 2, Porsha...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Why 'RHONJ' Fans Are Coming for Teresa Giudice Right Now

Teresa Giudice may be the queen bee of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but some viewers are getting fed up with the firecracker attitude that made viewers initially fall in love with her. Giudice is the longest-standing castmember of the franchise and the only one who's been there since season 1. The Bravo star has become infamous for standing on her own against her co-stars, evening gunning for her own family members who are also stars on the show. But after a recent outburst against Margaret Josephs, some are saying she took things too far.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Praises Ex-Wife Shaunie O'Neal, Blames Himself For Divorce: "It Was All Me"

They have one of the healthiest co-parenting relationships in the entertainment industry and haven't been shy about speaking openly about the missteps that occurred during their marriage. Shaquille O'Neal and ex-wife Shaunie were married in 2002 and divorced in 2011, and in a recent chat with The Pivot Podcast, he admitted that the demise of the union was his fault.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Racism#Real Housewives#Nbcuniversal Bravo#True Entertainment#The Associated Press#African Americans#Twitter Leakes
Page Six

Kenan Thompson and wife Christina split after 11 years of marriage

Kenan Thompson and his wife have called it quits on their marriage. The longtime “Saturday Night Live” star and Christina Evangeline are planning to file for divorce soon, TMZ reported Thursday. Sources close to the estranged couple told the outlet that Thompson and Evangeline have been separated for more than a year but have been focusing on co-parenting their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna. Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline are calling it quits on their marriage.WireImage The “Good Burger” alum has been spending time in LA working on his show “Kenan” while Evangeline has remained in New York. Insiders explained that the...
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kandi Burruss Dissed By Daughter Riley's Father, Tiny & Monica Come To Their Defense

The tense relationship between Kandi Burruss and Russell Spencer, also known as Big Block, has been well-documented. The Grammy winner shares a daughter, her eldest child Riley Buruss, with Block, and there was even a time when they all appeared on Real Housewives in Atlanta where they aired out their family business. It was revealed that Block didn't have much of a relationship with Riley, something that he blamed on Kandi and his daughter, and last year, Block sat down for an interview where he called the singer a "side chick."
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Shared the Sweetest Photo with Dad Joe

Milania Giudice is sharing a look at her recent visit with her dad, Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse at her latest trip to the Bahamas to spend some quality time with her father. Her sisters Audriana and Gabriella also came along for the reunion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Drama: Todd Tucker Calls out Kandi Burruss’ Daughter + Kenya Moore & Kandi Clash

Kenya Moore is back on bad terms with Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have been hearing a lot of rumors about the upcoming season. In fact, reports claimed that multiple feuds took place during filming. And one of the biggest feuds fans will see unfold will take place between Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton. During season 13, Marlo and Kenya were able to hash things out. Both apologized for the nasty things they have said and done in the past. Marlo even admitted that she understands she went too far when she taunted Kenya about not having a relationship with her mother. In return, Kenya apologized for taking over Marlo’s wig launch event.
CELEBRITIES
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Move over Mike, Ximena has a new boyfriend on 90 Day Fiancé

Although Ximena is still with Mike on 90 Day Fiancé, there’s a new romance on the cards for the TLC star…. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 has unfortunately come to an end, but this isn’t the last we’ll see of one cast member in particular. The TLC show is a prequel of 90 Day Fiancé, where viewers enjoy watching couples unite after falling in love despite living miles away from each other.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
894K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy