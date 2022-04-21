Handyman arrested in death of Queens mom stabbed 58 times, found in duffel bag

(NBC News) — A handyman was arrested Thursday in the death of a Queens mother who was stabbed nearly 60 times and whose body was found stuffed in a duffel bag over the weekend, the New York City Police Department said.

David Bonola, 44, of Queens, was taken into custody on charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Orsolya Gaal, according to police.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said in a news conference Thursday that Bonola was in “an intimate relationship” with Gaal for two years. He said there are no other suspects in her death at this time.

Gaal, a 51-year-old mother of two, was found in a bag left on the side of the road at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway in Forest Hills shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

