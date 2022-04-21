ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Attic Full of Shed Snake Skins Discovered in Horrifying Video

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

An attic full of shed snake skins was discovered in a family home in Australia, a horrifying footage shows.

The family had been removing the insulation from their roof in their home in Hunchy, Queensland, when they discovered a few skins, indicating that snakes had been lurking there for a long time.

They called snake catcher Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 to assist in removing the insulation and catch any remaining snakes hiding in the roof.

McKenzie ended up finding 30 to 50 snake skins in total. Snakes typically shed their skin between four and 12 times a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9HcA_0fFtbW4P00

In footage taken by the snake catcher , McKenzie can be seen investigating the roof, with a headtorch.

As he looks around the roof, he says there is a lot of "snake activity" around. He points to several piles of snake feces and urine.

"That's a big one," he says, as he finds a carpet python skin tucked in a corner of the attic.

McKenzie then continues to dig through the roof insulation and eventually comes across a live, brown tree snake that had been hiding under the padding.

The snake catcher gently removes the intruder from its hiding place and puts it in a bag. Brown tree snakes are native to Australia and mildly venomous. They have a reputation for being aggressive however their bites are not dangerous, and usually only cause a slight sting.

In the video, McKenzie releases the snake back into its natural habitat. He says the snake is likely confused at being released in the middle of the day, as it is a nocturnal species.

"It was good to get one out of there," he says.

The snake catcher then returns to the attic to make sure there are no more snakes lurking under the roofing.

Later, McKenzie shows the camera a "pretty big haul" of the 30 to 50 snake skins pulled out of the attic.

He says that the skins are from "three main snakes" that are commonly found in roof spaces: common tree snakes, brown tree snakes and carpet pythons.

"We did a very thorough search," he says. "A lot of these are old, there are a couple of fresh ones but with roof spaces there can be little gaps and holes in walls they can get into. Pretty happy with this, the clients were happy, at least they know there's nothing dangerous up there."

The snake season in Australia is just coming to an end. Snakes are typically more active in the country during the warmer summer months, from October to April.

In a Facebook post describing the find , McKenzie said it is common to find snakes lurking in the attic. He said the roof space is a "perfect spot" for some species of snake to hide and seek out prey.

"It provides shelter as well as food in the form or rats, mice and geckos," he said.

People can even let the snakes live in the roof to act as "free rodent control," McKenzie said. However, he said if the snakes begin making a lot of noise, or if residents do not feel comfortable with them being up there, snake catchers can attend the property to carry out a "full roof inspection."

Comments / 8

Related
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Skins#The Snakes#Feces
Vice

4 Men Gang-Raped, Killed and Ate a Protected Monitor Lizard

Forest officials in India are investigating four men who gang-raped, killed, cooked and ate a monitor lizard in one of India’s most protected forest reserves. It was the only monitor lizard in the park. The incident took place on March 29 at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, in the western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
894K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy