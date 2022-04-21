Grady Jarrett expecting big seasons from two young Falcons pass-rushers

The Atlanta Falcons were the worst team in the NFL at getting after the opposing QB and there wasn't a team remotely close to how bad that unit was.

Despite recording just 18 sacks on the season last year, Falcons Defensive Lineman Grady Jarrett expects some help this year that he didn't have much of last season.

"When you get that experience under you is big and the big leap you can take from year one to year two is going to be big," says Jarrett. "Ta'Quon, I think he's going to have a great year, having a big rush back give us opportunities up front and Marlon is always working to get better. A lot of motivation, there's some good stuff to look forward to."

In addition to returning Graham, Davidson, and Cominsky, the Falcons added Lorenzo Carter, Ade Ogundeji, Rashaan Evans, Anthony Rush, and James Vaughters in free agency and may continue to bolster that defensive front in next Thursday's NFL Draft.

