How long can Braves wait before considering Michael Harris call-up?

By Batter Up
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Braves outfield in 2022 has shown to be one of the biggest liabilities for the team moving forward. Fresh off a new two-year contract worth $18 million, Eddie Rosario is averaging a whopping .081 (which improved this week) with three fielding errors to go along with it in 12 games.

The team's other offseason outfield signing, Alex Dickerson, has been worse, which is hard to do.

Dickerson is batting .045 in nine games for the Braves, which is less than ideal for a guy who has been the designated hitter in seven of those games.

Meanwhile, the recent positive play of Orlando Arcia and continued power of Marcell Ozuna might make it seem that the Braves can piecemeal this outfield platoon together until Ronald Acuña Jr. is back with the team next month.

However, there might be a solution within the Braves organization worth "breaking the glass" for and starting his major league clock.

Michael Harris II, drafted a year before Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder in 2019, is showing big promise through 11 games in AA affiliate Mississippi hitting .341 with 9 RBIs and 4 stolen bases.

Harris is a local kid from Stockbridge, GA who could bring a spark to the Braves as a fast, young player with power and one who MLB.com described as "one of the better defensive outfielders in the Minors."

Caleb Johnson and Joe Patrick debate how desperate the season would get before GM Alex Anthopolous would consider such a move on this week's Batter Up podcast. Hear the full podcast below and choose the pertinent segment above.

