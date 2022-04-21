ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Mother Bison Fights To Defend Her Dead Calf From Hungry Coyote At Yellowstone National Park

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Yellowstone is not for the faint of heart.

Surely one of the most breathtaking places in the United States, and even the entire world, Yellowstone National Park is simply incredible. The stunning views, the wildlife, Old Faithful… it’s a vast land of endless beauty and wonder.

It’s also brutal and unforgiving… especially when it comes to the wildlife. Bears, elk, wolves, bison… all vying for survival. It’s cruel out there and not everybody wins…

In this intense showdown, a mother bison does her best to defend her young calf’s body from a hungry coyote, but eventually, the burden of protecting her deceased calf became to much to bear.

However, one animal’s death becomes another’s meal… the circle of life on full display.

Cue the Uncle Lucious…

Woman Trips Running From Charging Bison

Idiots are everywhere at Yellowstone these days.

We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close, and even more recently, we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after she tried to pet a bison, yes PET A BISON.

It should go without saying, but don’t try and put a bison people…

Anyways… now we have another lady who barely escaped, in fact… tripping over her own feet might’ve saved her life.

A unnamed woman was recently touring Yellowstone National Park and found herself running for her life when she got too close to a charging bison. She tripped, fell flat on her face, and then played dead. The charging bison pumped the brakes right before running her clean over.

According to KBZK, the woman was a “Montana local” and knew that she should “play dead,” but I have to ask… if you know to “play dead” when a bison tries to smash you like a bug, then how come you don’t know to stay the hell away from them?

Like, ya know?

I mean, here’s the bison warning from Yellowstone right now…

Basically, keep your distance from moose, stay WAY the hell away from bears, and Bison? Don’t even think about it…

And yet somehow, we have a new story every day with some bozo wandering right up to the herd to get a pic for the ‘Gram.

Grazia Sher
2d ago

Poor mother , so extremely sad with the whole picture .All animals grieve , feel ,understand.They all deserve life , respect, understanding and protection .. I truly hope with more evolvement from the human species that lacks the basic of understanding of their needs.

Lisa Corradini
2d ago

Awe, once again an animal mother, is a better parent then many humans. That's a mother love to guard even a dead calm. 😪🤧

Muddy Paws
3d ago

I battle day and night to defend my cats from Coyotes. They are a constant threat.

