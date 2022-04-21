ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuning riboflavin derivatives for photodynamic inactivation of pathogens

By Leander B. Crocker
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development of effective pathogen reduction strategies is required due to the rise in antibiotic-resistant bacteria and zoonotic viral pandemics. Photodynamic inactivation (PDI) of bacteria and viruses is a potent reduction strategy that bypasses typical resistance mechanisms. Naturally occurring riboflavin has been widely used in PDI applications due to efficient light-induced...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

POD Nanozyme optimized by charge separation engineering for light/pH activated bacteria catalytic/photodynamic therapy

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 86 (2022) Cite this article. The current feasibility of nanocatalysts in clinical anti-infection therapy, especially for drug-resistant bacteria infection is extremely restrained because of the insufficient reactive oxygen generation. Herein, a novel Ag/Bi2MoO6 (Ag/BMO) nanozyme optimized by charge separation engineering with photoactivated sustainable peroxidase-mimicking activities and NIR-II photodynamic performance was synthesized by solvothermal reaction and photoreduction. The Ag/BMO nanozyme held satisfactory bactericidal performance against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) (~99.9%). The excellent antibacterial performance of Ag/BMO NPs was ascribed to the corporation of peroxidase-like activity, NIR-II photodynamic behavior, and acidity-enhanced release of Ag+. As revealed by theoretical calculations, the introduction of Ag to BMO made it easier to separate photo-triggered electron-hole pairs for ROS production. And the conduction and valence band potentials of Ag/BMO NPs were favorable for the reduction of O2 to Â·O2âˆ’. Under 1064"‰nm laser irradiation, the electron transfer to BMO was beneficial to the reversible change of Mo5+/Mo6+, further improving the peroxidase-like catalytic activity and NIR-II photodynamic performance based on the Russell mechanism. In vivo, the Ag/BMO NPs exhibited promising therapeutic effects towards MRSA-infected wounds. This study enriches the nanozyme research and proves that nanozymes can be rationally optimized by charge separation engineering strategy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anatomical and functional heterogeneity of 'hypothalamic' peptidergic neuron populations

You have full access to this article via your institution. Omar Al-Massadi and colleagues published an excellent Review on the role of melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH) in the control of energy homeostasis (Al-Massadi, O. et al. Multifaceted actions of melanin-concentrating hormone on mammalian energy homeostasis. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 17, 745"“755; 2021)1. However, it has come to my attention that the authors referred to all the MCH-containing neurons as a single population restricted to the lateral hypothalamic area (LHA) and zona incerta1. Furthermore, the LHA is represented as being the sole hub for the connections with other feeding-related areas of the brain in figure 2 of the Review1. This view represents an oversimplification of the anatomical complexity of MCH distribution in the mammalian brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An unexpected strategy to alleviate hypoxia limitation of photodynamic therapy by biotinylation of photosensitizers

The most common working mechanism of photodynamic therapy is based on high-toxicity singlet oxygen, which is called Type II photodynamic therapy. But it is highly dependent on oxygen consumption. Recently, Type I photodynamic therapy has been found to have better hypoxia tolerance to ease this restriction. However, few strategies are available on the design of Type I photosensitizers. We herein report an unexpected strategy to alleviate the limitation of traditional photodynamic therapy by biotinylation of three photosensitizers (two fluorescein-based photosensitizers and the commercially available Protoporphyrin). The three biotiylated photosensitizers named as compound 1, 2 and 3, exhibit impressive ability in generating both superoxide anion radicals and singlet oxygen. Moreover, compound 1 can be activated upon low-power white light irradiation with stronger ability of anion radicals generation than the other two. The excellent combinational Type I / Type II photodynamic therapy performance has been demonstrated with the photosensitizers 1. This work presents a universal protocol to provide tumor-targeting ability andÂ enhance or trigger the generation of anion radicals by biotinylation of Type II photosensitizers against tumor hypoxia.
CANCER
#Derivatives#European Union#Lancet#Pdi#Ros#Guanidino#Introduction Riboflavin
Nature.com

SHANK1 facilitates non-small cell lung cancer processes through modulating the ubiquitination of Klotho by interacting with MDM2

SH3 and multiple ankyrin repeat domains 1 (SHANK1) is a scaffold protein, plays an important role in the normal function of neuron system. It has recently been shown to be a potential oncogene. In the present study, we report that the expression of SHANK1 is upregulated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and is correlated with clinic pathological characteristics of NSCLC. Moreover, SHANK1 overexpression enhances the proliferation, migration and invasion of NSCLC cells. Mouse cell-derived xenograft model also confirmed the effects of SHANK1 on tumor growth in vivo. Furthermore, we found that SHANK1 increases the protein degradation of Klotho (KL), an important tumor suppressor, through ubiquitination-dependent pathway. In particular, we report discovery of KL as a SHANK1-interacting protein that acts as a new substate of the E3 ubiquitin ligase MDM2. SHANK1 can form a complex with KL and MDM2 and enhance the interaction between KL and MDM2. Our findings reveal an important oncogenic role and mechanism of SHANK1, suggesting SHANK1 can be a potential therapeutic target in NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

IFN-Î³ cytotoxic CD4 T lymphocytes are involved in the pathogenesis of colitis induced by IL-23 and the food colorant Red 40

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The food colorant Red 40 is an environmental risk factor for colitis development in mice with increased expression of interleukin (IL)-23. This immune response is mediated by CD4+ T cells, but mechanistic insights into how these CD4+ T cells trigger and perpetuate colitis have remained elusive. Here, using single-cell transcriptomic analysis, we found that several CD4+ T-cell subsets are present in the intestines of colitic mice, including an interferon (IFN)-Î³-producing subset. In vivo challenge of primed mice with Red 40 promoted rapid activation of CD4+ T cells and caused marked intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) apoptosis that was attenuated by depletion of CD4+ cells and blockade of IFN-Î³. Ex vivo experiments showed that intestinal CD4+ T cells from colitic mice directly promoted apoptosis of IECs and intestinal enteroids. CD4+ T cell-mediated cytotoxicity was contact-dependent and required FasL, which promoted caspase-dependent cell death in target IECs. Genetic ablation of IFN-Î³ constrained IL-23- and Red 40-induced colitis development, and blockade of IFN-Î³ inhibited epithelial cell death in vivo. These results advance the understanding of the mechanisms regulating colitis development caused by IL-23 and food colorants and identify IFN-Î³+ cytotoxic CD4+ T cells as a new potential therapeutic target for colitis.
CANCER
Nature.com

A structural exposÃ© of noncanonical molecular reactivity within the protein tyrosine phosphatase WPD loop

Structural snapshots of protein/ligand complexes are a prerequisite for gaining atomic level insight into enzymatic reaction mechanisms. An important group of enzymes has been deprived of this analytical privilege: members of the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) superfamily with catalytic WPD-loops lacking the indispensable general-acid/base within a tryptophan-proline-aspartate/glutamate context. Here, we provide the ligand/enzyme crystal complexes for one such PTP outlier: Arabidopsis thaliana Plant and Fungi Atypical Dual Specificity Phosphatase 1 (AtPFA-DSP1), herein unveiled as a regioselective and efficient phosphatase towards inositol pyrophosphate (PP-InsP) signaling molecules. Although the WPD loop is missing its canonical tripeptide motif, this structural element contributes to catalysis by assisting PP-InsP delivery into the catalytic pocket, for a choreographed exchange with phosphate reaction product. Subsequently, an intramolecular proton donation by PP-InsP substrate is posited to substitute functionally for the absent aspartate/glutamate general-acid. Overall, we expand mechanistic insight into adaptability of the conserved PTP structural elements.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Structure and function of MuvB complexes

Proper progression through the cell-division cycle is critical to normal development and homeostasis and is necessarily misregulated in cancer. The key to cell-cycle regulation is the control of two waves of transcription that occur at the onset of DNA replication (S phase) and mitosis (M phase). MuvB complexes play a central role in the regulation of these genes. When cells are not actively dividing, the MuvB complex DREAM represses G1/S and G2/M genes. Remarkably, MuvB also forms activator complexes together with the oncogenic transcription factors B-MYB and FOXM1 that are required for the expression of the mitotic genes in G2/M. Despite this essential role in the control of cell division and the relationship to cancer, it has been unclear how MuvB complexes inhibit and stimulate gene expression. Here we review recent discoveries of MuvB structure and molecular interactions, including with nucleosomes and other chromatin-binding proteins, which have led to the first mechanistic models for the biochemical function of MuvB complexes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Weight-bearing activity impairs nuclear membrane and genome integrity via YAP activation in plantar melanoma

Acral melanoma commonly occurs in areas that are not exposed to much sunlight, such as the sole of the foot. Little is known about risk factors and mutational processes of plantar acral melanoma. Nuclear envelope rupture during interphase contributes to genome instability in cancer. Here, we show that the nuclear and micronuclear membranes of melanoma cells are frequently ruptured by macroscopic mechanical stress on the plantar surface due to weight-bearing activities. The marginal region of plantar melanoma nodules exhibits increased nuclear morphological abnormalities and collagen accumulations, and is more susceptible to mechanical stress than the tumor center. An increase in DNA damage coincides with nuclear membrane rupture in the tumor margin. Nuclear envelope integrity is compromised by the mechanosensitive transcriptional cofactor YAP activated in the tumor margin. Our results suggest a mutagenesis mechanism in melanoma and explain why plantar acral melanoma is frequent at higher mechanical stress points.
CANCER
Nature.com

Five nanometer size highly positive silver nanoparticles are bactericidal targeting cell wall and adherent fimbriae expression

To tackle growing antibiotic resistance (AR) and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), novel antimicrobials are warranted that are effective against HAIs and safer for human use. We hypothesize that small 5Â nm size positively charged nanoparticles could specifically target bacterial cell wall and adherent fimbriae expression, serving as the next generation antibacterial agent. Herein we show highly positively charged, 5Â nm amino-functionalized silver nanoparticles (NH2"“AgNPs) were bactericidal; highly negatively charged, 45Â nm citrate-functionalized AgNPs (Citrate"“AgNPs) were nontoxic; and Ag+ ions were bacteriostatic forming honeycomb-like potentially resistant phenotype, at 10Â Âµg Ag/mL in E. coli. Further, adherent fimbriae were expressed with Citrate"“AgNPs (0.5"“10Â Âµg/mL), whereas NH2"“AgNPs (0.5"“10Â Âµg/mL) or Ag+ ions (only at 10Â Âµg/mL) inhibited fimbriae expression. Our results also showed no lipid peroxidation in human lung epithelial and dermal fibroblast cells upon NH2"“AgNPs treatments, suggesting NH2"“AgNPs as a biocompatible antibacterial candidate. Potent bactericidal effects demonstrated by biocompatible NH2"“AgNPs and the lack of toxicity of Citrate"“AgNPs lend credence to the hypothesis that small size, positively charged AgNPs may serve as a next-generation antibacterial agent, potentially addressing the rising HAIs and patient health and safety.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduced chromatin accessibility correlates with resistance to Notch activation

The Notch signalling pathway is a master regulator of cell fate transitions in development and disease. In the brain, Notch promotes neural stem cell (NSC) proliferation, regulates neuronal migration and maturation and can act as an oncogene or tumour suppressor. How NOTCH and its transcription factor RBPJ activate distinct gene regulatory networks in closely related cell types in vivo remains to be determined. Here we use Targeted DamID (TaDa), requiring only thousands of cells, to identify NOTCH and RBPJ binding in NSCs and their progeny in the mouse embryonic cerebral cortex in vivo. We find that NOTCH and RBPJ associate with a broad network of NSC genes. Repression of NSC-specific Notch target genes in intermediate progenitors and neurons correlates with decreased chromatin accessibility, suggesting that chromatin compaction may contribute to restricting NOTCH-mediated transactivation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pro-angiognetic and pro-osteogenic effects of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal miR-21-5p in osteonecrosis of the femoral head

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-derived exosomes (Exos) enhanced new bone formation, coupled with positive effects on osteogenesis and angiogenesis. This study aims to define the role of microRNA (miR)-21-5p delivered by human umbilical MSC-derived Exos (hucMSC-Exos) in the osteonecrosis of the femoral head (ONFH). We first validated that miR-21-5p expression was downregulated in the cartilage tissues of ONFH patients. Besides, hucMSCs delivered miR-21-5p to hFOB1.19 cells and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) through the secreted Exos. Loss- and gain-of-function approaches were performed to clarify the effects of Exo-miR-21-5p, SOX5, and EZH2 on HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis. It was established that Exo-miR-21-5p augments HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis in vitro, as reflected by elevated alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity and calcium deposition, and increased the expression of osteogenesis-related markers OCN, Runx2 and Collagen I. Mechanistically, miR-21-5p targeted SOX5 and negatively regulated its expression, while SOX5 subsequently promoted the transcription of EZH2. Ectopically expressed SOX5 or EZH2 could counterweigh the effect of Exo-miR-21-5p. Further, hucMSC-Exos containing miR-21-5p repressed the expression of SOX5 and EZH2 and augmented angiogenesis and osteogenesis in vivo. Altogether, our study uncovered the role of miR-21-5p shuttled by hucMSC-Exos, in promoting angiogenesis and osteogenesis, which may be a potential therapeutic target for ONFH.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcriptional regulation and small compound targeting of ACE2 in lung epithelial cells

Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is the receptor of COVID-19 pathogen SARS-CoV-2, but the transcription factors (TFs) that regulate the expression of the gene encoding ACE2 (ACE2) have not been systematically dissected. In this study we evaluated TFs that control ACE2 expression, and screened for small molecule compounds that could modulate ACE2 expression to block SARS-CoV-2 from entry into lung epithelial cells. By searching the online datasets we found that 24 TFs might be ACE2 regulators with signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (Stat3) as the most significant one. In human normal lung tissues, the expression of ACE2 was positively correlated with phosphorylated Stat3 (p-Stat3). We demonstrated that Stat3 bound ACE2 promoter, and controlled its expression in 16HBE cells stimulated with interleukin 6 (IL-6). To screen for medicinal compounds that could modulate ACE2 expression, we conducted luciferase assay using HLF cells transfected with ACE2 promoter-luciferase constructs. Among the 64 compounds tested, 6-O-angeloylplenolin (6-OAP), a sesquiterpene lactone in Chinese medicinal herb Centipeda minima (CM), represented the most potent ACE2 repressor. 6-OAP (2.5"‰ÂµM) inhibited the interaction between Stat3 protein and ACE2 promoter, thus suppressed ACE2 transcription. 6-OAP (1.25"“5"‰ÂµM) and its parental medicinal herb CM (0.125%"“0.5%) dose-dependently downregulated ACE2 in 16HBE and Beas-2B cells; similar results were observed in the lung tissues of mice following administration of 6-OAP or CM for one month. In addition, 6-OAP/CM dose-dependently reduced IL-6 production and downregulated chemokines including CXCL13 and CX3CL1 in 16HBE cells. Moreover, we found that 6-OAP/CM inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein pseudovirus into target cells. These results suggest that 6-OAP/CM are ACE2 inhibitors that may potentially protect lung epithelial cells from SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immunoreactivity of humanized single-chain variable fragment against its functional epitope on domain 1 of CD147

Domain 1 of CD147 participates in matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) production and is a candidate for targeted therapy to prevent cancer invasion and metastasis. A functional mouse anti-CD147 monoclonal antibody, M6-1B9, was found to recognize domain 1 of CD147, and its respective mouse single-chain variable fragment (ScFvM61B9) was subsequently generated. The EDLGS epitope candidate for M6-1B9 was identified using the phage display peptide technique in this study. For future clinical applications, humanized ScFv specific to domain 1 of CD147 (HuScFvM61B9) was partially adopted from the hypervariable sequences of parental mouse ScFvM61B9 and grafted onto suitable human immunoglobulin frameworks. Molecular modelling and simulation were performed in silico to generate the conformational structure of HuScFvM61B9. These results elucidated the amino acid residues that contributed to the interactions between CDRs and the epitope motif. The expressed HuScFvM61B9 specifically interacted with CD147 at the same epitope as the original mAb, M6-1B9, and retained immunoreactivity against CD147 in SupT1 cells. The reactivity of HuScFvM61B9 was confirmed using CD147 knockout Jurkat cells. In addition, the inhibitory effect of HuScFvM61B9 on OKT3-induced T-cell proliferation as M6-1B9 mAb was preserved. As domain 1 is responsible for cancer invasion and metastasis, HuScFvM61B9 would be a candidate for cancer targeted therapy in the future.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Momentum considerations inside near-zero index materials

Near-zero index (NZI) materials, i.e., materials having a phase refractive index close to zero, are known to enhance or inhibit light-matter interactions. Most theoretical derivations of fundamental radiative processes rely on energetic considerations and detailed balance equations, but not on momentum considerations. Because momentum exchange should also be incorporated into theoretical models, we investigate momentum inside the three categories of NZI materials, i.e., inside epsilon-and-mu-near-zero (EMNZ), epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) and mu-near-zero (MNZ) materials. In the context of Abraham"“Minkowski debate in dispersive materials, we show that Minkowski-canonical momentum of light is zero inside all categories of NZI materials while Abraham-kinetic momentum of light is zero in ENZ and MNZ materials but nonzero inside EMNZ materials. We theoretically demonstrate that momentum recoil, transfer momentum from the field to the atom and Doppler shift are inhibited in NZI materials. Fundamental radiative processes inhibition is also explained due to those momentum considerations inside three-dimensional NZI materials. Absence of diffraction pattern in slits experiments is seen as a consequence of zero Minkowski momentum. Lastly, consequence on Heisenberg inequality, microscopy applications and on the canonical momentum as generator of translations are discussed. Those findings are appealing for a better understanding of fundamental light-matter interactions at the nanoscale as well as for lasing applications.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Stabilizing superconductivity of ternary metal pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) via electronic topological transitions under high pressure from first principles evolutionary algorithm

We explored the phase stability of ternary pentahydride \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) based on the first principles evolutionary algorithm. Here, we successfully search for a candidate structure up to 500Â GPa. As a consequence, the possible stable structure of \(\hbox {CaCH}_{{5}}\) is found be to a monoclinic structure with space group Pm at a pressure of 50Â GPa. Moreover, the orthorhombic structure with a space group of Cmcm is found to be thermodynamically stable above 316Â GPa. With this, the Kohn-Sham equation plays a crucial role in determining the structural stability and the electronic structure. Therefore, its structural stability is discussed in term of electronic band structure, Fermi surface topology, and dynamic stability. With these results, we propose that the superconducting transition temperature (\(\hbox {T}_{{c}}\)) of Cmcm structure is estimated to be 50Â K at 450Â GPa. This could be implied that the proposed Cmcm structure may be emerging as a new class of superconductive ternary metal pentahydride. Our findings pave the way for further studies on an experimental observation that can be synthesized at high pressure.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mixture-modeling approach reveals global and local processes in visual crowding

Crowding refers to the inability to recognize objects in clutter, setting a fundamental limit on various perceptual tasks such as reading and facial recognition. While prevailing models suggest that crowding is a unitary phenomenon occurring at an early level of processing, recent studies have shown that crowding might also occur at higher levels of representation. Here we investigated whether local and global crowding interference co-occurs within the same display. To do so, we tested the distinctive contribution of local flanker features and global configurations of the flankers on the pattern of crowding errors. Observers (n"‰="‰27) estimated the orientation of a target when presented alone or surrounded by flankers. Flankers were grouped into a global configuration, forming an illusory rectangle when aligned or a rectangular configuration when misaligned. We analyzed the error distributions by fitting probabilistic mixture models. Results showed that participants oftenÂ misreported the orientation of a flanker instead of that of the target. Interestingly, in some trials the orientation of the global configuration was misreported. These results suggest that crowding occurs simultaneously across multiple levels of visual processing and crucially depends on the spatial configuration of the stimulus. Our results pose a challenge to models of crowding with an early single pooling stage and might be better explained by models which incorporate the possibility of multilevel crowding and account for complex target-flanker interactions.
SCIENCE

