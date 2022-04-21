ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

1905 — Jack McCarthy of the Cubs became the only outfielder in major league history to throw out three runners at the plate, each of whom became the second out of a double play. The victims were the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2-1 loss. 1950 — The University...

Porterville Recorder

Guardians rookie Kwan exits with right hamstring tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians' game Sunday with right hamstring tightness. Manager Terry Francona said Kwan’s removal from a 10-2 loss against the Yankees was “kind of was preventative” and that the outfielder was day to day.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
Minnesota State
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sergei Fedorov
Person
Dwayne Roloson
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says The Brooklyn Nets Won The James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade: "James Harden Is A Dynamic Scorer And A Playmaker, No Doubt About That, But It Seems Like To Me He Is Slowing Down."

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a blockbuster trade last March when they exchange James Harden and Ben Simmons right before the 2022 trade deadline hit, making a lot of noise around the league with this move. Harden is trying to help Joel Embiid win an NBA championship, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
#Nhl Playoffs#New Jersey Devils#New York Rangers#Ap Sportlight Week Ahead#Cubs#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The University Of Miami#Nba#Rockies#The New York Mets#Nl#French#Stanford#The Indianapolis Colts#The Washington Redskins#The Charlotte Bobcats#The New York Knicks
Porterville Recorder

Super Bowl champion Rams don't pick until 3rd round of draft

104. LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5) LAST SEASON: The Rams won it all for the second time in team history, raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time during the franchise's two Los Angeles eras. Sean McVay became the youngest Super Bowl-winning coach by teaming up with new quarterback Matthew Stafford to revitalize the Rams' offense, while a defense led by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and coordinator Raheem Morris made steady improvements throughout the 12-5 regular season. LA won nine of its final 10 games after a November slump, rolling to the NFC West title before routing Arizona and bouncing defending champ Tampa Bay in the playoffs. The Rams gritted out a tough win over San Francisco in the conference title game before a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on a late TD pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp. Among the Rams' many superlative performances, Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and was Super Bowl MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
This Date in Baseball

This Date in Baseball

1903 — The New York Highlanders won their first game as a major league team, 7-2 over the Washington Senators. 1913 — New York Giants ace Christy Mathewson beat the Phillies 3-1, throwing just 67 pitches. 1939 — Rookie Ted Williams went 4-for-5, including his first major league...
BASEBALL
Germany
Brazil
Porterville Recorder

Nationals 1B Josh Bell exits vs Giants after 2 innings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell left the game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday after two innings. Bell led off the bottom of the second with a walk, went to second on a single, advanced to third on a grounder and was stranded there.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Pirates-Cubs pushed back due to weather forecast

CHICAGO (AP) — The start of Friday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs has been pushed back because of inclement weather in the forecast. The NL Central teams were slated to play at 2:20 p.m. EDT, but instead will play at 8:05 p.m. EDT at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Washington puts home win streak on the line against Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (51-21-7, second in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (44-23-11, fourth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -112, Maple Leafs -108; over/under is 7. BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Toronto aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Capitals are 29-13-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is...
NHL

