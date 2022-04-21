AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

104. LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5) LAST SEASON: The Rams won it all for the second time in team history, raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time during the franchise's two Los Angeles eras. Sean McVay became the youngest Super Bowl-winning coach by teaming up with new quarterback Matthew Stafford to revitalize the Rams' offense, while a defense led by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and coordinator Raheem Morris made steady improvements throughout the 12-5 regular season. LA won nine of its final 10 games after a November slump, rolling to the NFC West title before routing Arizona and bouncing defending champ Tampa Bay in the playoffs. The Rams gritted out a tough win over San Francisco in the conference title game before a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on a late TD pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp. Among the Rams' many superlative performances, Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and was Super Bowl MVP.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO