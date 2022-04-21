Lucas County Sheriff deputy injured in early morning crash

Lucas County Sheriff deputy Craig Barth was injured when his patrol car was involved in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Airport Highway and Garden Road in Monclova Township.

According to a statement released from the Lucas County Sheriff, the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. and Deputy Barth was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.