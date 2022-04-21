ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Sheriff deputy injured in early morning crash

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFuEZ_0fFtZZiK00

Lucas County Sheriff deputy Craig Barth was injured when his patrol car was involved in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Airport Highway and Garden Road in Monclova Township.

According to a statement released from the Lucas County Sheriff, the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. and Deputy Barth was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Comments / 3

Related
Sandusky Register

Kimmet killed in traffic crash

WASHINGTON TWP. — Former Sandusky County court administrator Brock Kimmet was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle accident on Napoleon Road just west of Township Road 106, according to the Fremont post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Kimmet, 58, died after he was ejected from a utility task...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Brown County man missing for 4 months, sheriff says

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies are searching for a Hamersville man who hasn’t been seen since January. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen on January 21 in Clermont County, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. No description is provided. If you know anything about...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Monclova, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL-TV

Two people shot in central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple police and ambulances converged on a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening after a shooting. Toledo police say there were two victims, both male. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police were investigating two nearby scenes in an alley off of Midway Plaisance St. near...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTOL 11

Man dead after industrial accident in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead following an industrial accident in north Toledo Thursday. The incident occurred sometime around 11 a.m. on Water Street near the railroad tracks. According to a police report, Shaun Baker, 42, was killed when he was caught in a conveyor system. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy