We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. We know that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have had an abnormally large number of bugs. Still, as a Pixel 6 Pro owner, this writer sees things getting better, especially the under-display fingerprint scanner which has been zippy and relatively lag-free recently. Now, however, Pixel 6 series users on Reddit are complaining that a bug in the Google Messages app is causing the camera to constantly run in the background.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO