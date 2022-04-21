ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

1902 — Cleveland's Addie Joss pitched a one-hitter in his major league debut. Joss allowed a scratch single to Jessie Burkett as the Indians beat the St. Louis Browns 3-0. 1905 — Jack McCarthy of the Cubs threw out three runners at the plate, each of whom became the second out...

Porterville Recorder

Cabrera reaches 3,000-hit mark, Tigers and Rockies split DH

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera achieved another major milestone as the Detroit Tigers ruled the day. Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies won the night. Cabrera needed only one at-bat Saturday to deliver his long-awaited 3,000th career hit, quickly reaching the mark as the Tigers routed the Rockies 13-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

White Sox OF Jiménez carted off after hamstring injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez was carted off after injuring his hamstring in the second inning of Saturday's game in Minnesota. Jiménez stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. He stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. Jiménez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

McClanahan 1st Rays starter to get win, 5-2 over Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan became Tampa Bay's first starting pitcher to get a win this season as the Rays overcame a two-run, first-inning deficit and beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Sunday. After getting no hits in the first nine innings of Saturday night's 10-inning...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Guardians rookie Kwan exits with right hamstring tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians' game Sunday with right hamstring tightness. Manager Terry Francona said Kwan's removal from a 10-2 loss against the Yankees was "kind of was preventative" and that the outfielder was day to day.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Nationals 1B Josh Bell exits vs Giants after 2 innings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell left the game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday after two innings. Bell led off the bottom of the second with a walk, went to second on a single, advanced to third on a grounder and was stranded there.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

AP Sportlight

1903 — The New York Highlanders, later renamed Yankees, win their first game as a major league team, 7-2 over the Washington Senators. 1946 — Ed Head of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitches a no-hitter against the Boston Braves 5-0 at Ebbets Field. 1950 — The Detroit Red Wings...
SPORTS
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Super Bowl champion Rams don't pick until 3rd round of draft

104. LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5) LAST SEASON: The Rams won it all for the second time in team history, raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time during the franchise's two Los Angeles eras. Sean McVay became the youngest Super Bowl-winning coach by teaming up with new quarterback Matthew Stafford to revitalize the Rams' offense, while a defense led by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and coordinator Raheem Morris made steady improvements throughout the 12-5 regular season. LA won nine of its final 10 games after a November slump, rolling to the NFC West title before routing Arizona and bouncing defending champ Tampa Bay in the playoffs. The Rams gritted out a tough win over San Francisco in the conference title game before a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on a late TD pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp. Among the Rams' many superlative performances, Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and was Super Bowl MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Bruins to host Huberdeau and the Panthers

Florida Panthers (57-16-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (49-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against Boston. He's second in the NHL with 115 points, scoring 30 goals and recording 85 assists. The Bruins are 29-16-2 in Eastern Conference games. Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Detroit visits Toronto following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (31-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-21-7, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Toronto after the Red Wings shut out New Jersey 3-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after recording 17 saves. The Maple Leafs are 14-8-2...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh visits Philadelphia after Malkin's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (45-23-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-43-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +212, Penguins -263; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Philadelphia Flyers after Evgeni Malkin scored two goals in the Penguins' 7-2 win against the Red Wings. The Flyers are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Washington puts home win streak on the line against Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (51-21-7, second in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (44-23-11, fourth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -112, Maple Leafs -108; over/under is 7. BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Toronto aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Capitals are 29-13-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is...
NHL

