ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford recalls more than 650K trucks because windshield wipers can break

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NlKt_0fFtYhvt00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.

The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

Also included are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

LOCAL: Marshall plane becomes first international flight to Yeager Airport

Ford said in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that teeth on the wipers aren’t the right height. That can cause the wiper arms to become stripped.

Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

WV Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Multiple wrecks reported across I-77 during morning commute

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Multiple wrecks and injuries were reported across I-77 this morning due to the weather conditions, so staying cautious while driving is highly advised. Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed multiple accidents were reported on I-77 Southbound this morning, and that Turnpike State Police have been reporting to assist with them as they happen. […]
GHENT, WV
WVNS

Beckley woman pleads guilty to interstate drug running

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman pleaded guilty to interstate travel in aid of the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Ciara Harvey, 26, admitted to running methamphetamine between Beckley and Winston-Salem, North Carolina on December 15, 2017. Harvey added that she had been making these roundtrips to deliver methamphetamine once every two […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford F 250#Ford F Series#Ford F 150#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Ford Expedition#Lincoln#F 250#Nexstar Media Inc
electrek.co

Tesla vehicle crashes into $3.5 million jet after being dangerously ‘summoned’ by owner

A Tesla vehicle was caught on video crashing into a $3.5M Cirrus Vision jet after being ‘summoned’ in a dangerous way by the owner. Smart Summon builds on Tesla’s previous “Summon” feature, which was used by owners to move their cars autonomously for a few feet in their driveway or in tight parking situations. With the new version, owners are able to Summon their Tesla vehicles from further away, and the cars will navigate more complex parking environments.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Recall alert: More than 4,000 tonies Blocks recalled because magnets can be swallowed

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Boxine US Inc. on Thursday recalled about 4,200 of its tonies Blocks because the magnets inside pose risks, especially for small children, if swallowed. Per the recall notice, when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system, which can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

Pocahontas woman sentenced to prison for heroin, fentanyl possession

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) – A Marlinton woman was arrested in Oak Hill, and prosecuted in Fayette County for possession of both Heroin and Fentanyl with the intent to distribute. On July 26, 2021, Chasity C. Bowyer, age 30 of Marlinton, West Virginia was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a store in Oak Hill, […]
MARLINTON, WV
WVNS

UPDATE – Missing teen found by State Police

UPDATE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022, 10:58 p.m. (WVNS) — A missing teenager in Raleigh County was found. Tanner Hensley was located by police according to West Virginia State Police. Hensley had been missing since 10 a.m on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. ORIGINAL – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022, 1:56 p.m. COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Princeton

UPDATE: APRIL 18, 2022, 3:25 PM: PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– 59News is learning more information about the officer-involved shooting in Princeton over Easter weekend. According to Princeton Police Department Chief Tim Gray, officers responded to the area of North Fifth Street about a white male causing a disturbance with an ATV. When officers arrived on scene […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia prepares for possible primary election confusion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s primary election is just three weeks from Tuesday, and there are some big concerns about potential voter confusion. That’s because there are some big changes this year. Elections always have the possibility for confusion with so many items on the ballot. The biggest change this year is that the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

State Fair of West Virginia hosts inaugural concert and car show

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — With nice weather on the way, people have more chances to get out and about. The State Fair of West Virginia offers a new event for people taking advantage of the weather, the Almost Summer in Almost Heaven festival. Saturday, April 23rd, the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea kicks off with an […]
FAIRLEA, WV
WVNS

WVNS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy