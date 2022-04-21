ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

1876 — In the first National League game, Joseph Borden of Boston beat the hometown Philadelphia team 6-5. 1898 — Theodore Breitenstein of the Cincinnati Reds and James Hughes of Baltimore each pitched no-hit ball games. Breitenstein no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 and Hughes no-hit the Boston Braves...

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Pirates-Cubs pushed back due to weather forecast

CHICAGO (AP) — The start of Friday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs has been pushed back because of inclement weather in the forecast. The NL Central teams were slated to play at 2:20 p.m. EDT, but instead will play at 8:05 p.m. EDT at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

AP Sportlight

1903 — The New York Highlanders, later renamed Yankees, win their first game as a major league team, 7-2 over the Washington Senators. 1946 — Ed Head of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitches a no-hitter against the Boston Braves 5-0 at Ebbets Field. 1950 — The Detroit Red Wings...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Porterville Recorder

Guardians rookie Kwan exits with right hamstring tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians' game Sunday with right hamstring tightness. Manager Terry Francona said Kwan’s removal from a 10-2 loss against the Yankees was “kind of was preventative” and that the outfielder was day to day.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Nationals 1B Josh Bell exits vs Giants after 2 innings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell left the game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday after two innings. Bell led off the bottom of the second with a walk, went to second on a single, advanced to third on a grounder and was stranded there.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Super Bowl champion Rams don't pick until 3rd round of draft

104. LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5) LAST SEASON: The Rams won it all for the second time in team history, raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time during the franchise's two Los Angeles eras. Sean McVay became the youngest Super Bowl-winning coach by teaming up with new quarterback Matthew Stafford to revitalize the Rams' offense, while a defense led by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and coordinator Raheem Morris made steady improvements throughout the 12-5 regular season. LA won nine of its final 10 games after a November slump, rolling to the NFC West title before routing Arizona and bouncing defending champ Tampa Bay in the playoffs. The Rams gritted out a tough win over San Francisco in the conference title game before a 23-20 victory over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on a late TD pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp. Among the Rams' many superlative performances, Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and was Super Bowl MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy