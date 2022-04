We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. We've seen renders and leaked marketing images that pretty much tell us that the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch is going to finally be unveiled this year. And yes, this is going to be the official name of the device despite the internal codename "Rohan." A filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) reveals that Google has requested a trademark for the name "Pixel Watch."

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO