NASA is resuming lunar missions with technology created in Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh company producing navigational spacecraft has unveiled its latest innovation.

Astrobotics, created out of a Carnegie Mellon initiative, is the company behind the lunar lander known as Peregrine.

“This is the lander that is returning our nation to the moon for the first time in nearly 50 years,” said CEO John Thornton.

He joined officials from NASA to formally introduce the vessel, which kind of looks like a big 6-square-foot box with four legs and capsules that will deliver payloads of scientific equipment, and even keepsakes to the moon.

This first trip will be unmanned, but NASA is already planning trips to return man and woman to the moon during this decade.

“NASA has contracted several commercial missions back to the moon over the next several years, so this is just the beginning of a flurry of activity.”

Peregrine will be the first US lunar lander to touch down on the Moon since the Apollo missions nearly 50 years ago.

