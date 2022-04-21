ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford recalls over 650K trucks because windshield wipers can break

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.

The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

Also included are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles over stability control issue

Ford said in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that teeth on the wipers aren’t the right height. That can cause the wiper arms to become stripped.

Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 23.

FOX59

Man pistol-whipped at Indianapolis hotel, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was found pistol-whipped in the parking lot of a near west side hotel early Friday morning following a party. IMPD officers were sent to Candlewood Suites’ parking lot (1152 N White River Pkwy W. Drive) around 5:30 a.m. They found a man who had been hit in the face […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Richmond police make arrest in deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Richmond has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing Nathaniel Reed on Tuesday. Rickey Porter faces charges of murder and attempted murder, the Richmond Police Department said. He was arrested on Thursday. According to police, officers responded to the area of South 8th and South A streets at […]
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

4 people shot, 1 dead in a series of overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and three others are hurt after a series of shootings early Sunday morning according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of East Westfield Avenue and Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple. When officers arrived, they located an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday on Indy’s near west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of W. St. Clair Street in a residential area near 10th and Tibbs. Police said officers located a victim with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Vigils held for child found dead in suitcase in Washington County

SALEM, Ind. — As local, state and federal authorities work to identify a child found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County, community members gathered at several locations Sunday to pay their respects and bring awareness to the case. Todd Murphy, a chaplain with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and minister with the Sugar Creek […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
