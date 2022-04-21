ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto company unveils new emoji then realized it looks like a Swastika

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Binance, a cryptocurrency company, unveiled its new Twitter emoji on Wednesday - but took it down shortly after because people noticed alarming similarities between it and a Swastika.

On Wednesday, Binance unveiled its new Twitter emoji, which would automatically add itself to the end of the company's hashtags like #Binance, #BNB, #BitcoinButton.

The small emoji featured a miniature version of the company's logo inside a yellow box with wires extending from each side of the square, giving it a Swastika-like appearance.

Both the company and the company's CEO, Changpeng Zhao, used the new Twitter emoji in a tweet to promote it.

However, shortly after people began commenting on its striking similarity to Hitler's Nazi Party logo. This was made worse by the fact that Wednesday was Hitler's birthday.

The company and CEO seemingly deleted the tweets with the emoji announcement shortly after realizing the mistake.

Binance issued a statement on Twitter, regretting its poor design choice.

"Well that was obviously really embarrassing. We’re not sure how that emoji got through several layers of review without anyone noticing, but we immediately flagged the issue, pulled it down, and the new emoji design is being rolled out as we speak," the Twitter statement read.

The company reverted back to its old Twitter emoji which is just a miniature version of its official logo.

Despite the company correcting the mistake, people still poked fun at the design blunder.


It is unclear if Binance will continue using its logo as its official Twitter emoji going forward or if they will try a new design.

Twitter will often let companies or celebrities create their own emoji that will automatically insert when a person uses a specific hashtag, they're referred to as 'hashflags'.

They're mainly used to promote an event, like if a musician drops a news song or if a company unveils a new product. Like most things, hashflags cost money.

We reached out to Binance for comment.

