Blac Chyna Claims She Wasn’t Serious When Pointing A Gun At Rob Kardashian During Argument: ‘It Was Just Joking, Like, ‘HA, HA!’

Blac Chyna is seemingly digging herself into a deeper hole as she tries to get money from the Kardashian family over the cancelation of her short-lived reality show, Rob & Chyna .

The model and influencer was back on the stand on Wednesday to give further testimony and cross-examination from the Kardashian’s attorney. This comes after her attorney and the family’s team went head-to-head on Tuesday, with the KarJenner family denying they got Chyna’s E! reality show with Rob Kardashian canceled.

The family instead claimed that they were trying to get Rob out of a “toxic relationship”, which Blac Chyna showed more signs of during her Wednesday testimony.

According to reports from TMZ , Chyna took the stand Wednesday and addressed Rob’s abuse allegations leading up to their breakup.

The mother of two told the jury she and Rob were celebrating their reality how being picked up for a second season back in December 2016 by throwing around money and “being silly.”

After Chyna’s lawyers showed a video clip from the night of their alleged fight showing Rob wearing a torn shirt, she claimed Rob’s clothing was ripped when they were joking around, saying she meant no harm and he never asked her to stop or indicated she was hurting him.

The influencer went on to testify that Rob was playing video games later that night when she jokingly put an iPhone cord around his neck, wanting him to pay attention to her. Chyna was adamant on the stand she was not actually trying to strangle her then-boyfriend.

“It was not loaded,” she reportedly said, according to TMZ . “I would never shoot Rob or anyone at that. It was just joking, like, ‘HA, HA!'”

“Your testimony under oath is not one time that whole day did you hit him,” Kardashian-Jenner lawyer Michael G. Rhodes said, reports TMZ. “Nope,” BC insisted. “When he grabbed my phone, he went into the closet. And before that happened, I already called Kris because I felt like the whole situation was spiraling out.”

Also in her Wednesday testimony, according to The Blast , Blac Chyna revealed how she felt about Kylie Jenner dating her ex, Tyga.

During the April 20 hearing, Rhodes suggested that Chyna sued the women for defamation because she harbored resentment toward Kylie for dating the father of her son.

“She took your boyfriend, right?” Michael asked, to which BC later replied, “No. I have, like, no ill will against none of the ladies, actually.”

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Blac Chyna are due back in the court on Thursday, April 21.