Bernice Burgos Celebrates 42nd Birthday With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & More

All eyes were on Bernice Burgos who celebrated her 42nd birthday with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, her gorgeous daughters Sarai Burgos and Ashley Burgos, Giants players Tae Crowder and Darnay Holmes, and more at a swanky soirée in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

The Hall of Fame hot girl stunned in a red dress that accented her baddie bawwwdy currently wowing her nearly 7 million followers on Instagram.

Also worth nothing is the rare photo with Bernice and her daughters Ashley and Sarai.

You may recall the proud grandmother and daughter Ashley going viral with this video of them enjoying quality mother-daughter time.

Oh yes, her baddie bash was lit.

This comes after she was caught in the middle of T.I. and Shekinah Jo‘s beef that reignited when Tiny‘s ex-friend spoke on the aspiring comedian’s alleged dirty doggery.

In the Live, she recalled how TIP allegedly disrespected her and Tiny would never check him but expected her to always defend her. She pinpoints a time when Tiny allegedly wanted her to fight Bernice Burgos due to her allegedly being romantically involved with T.I.

She also states that an unnamed person encouraged Tiny to buy Shekinah’s name if she didn’t fight Bernice. She even tearfully reveals she ended up having to spend tons of money to buy her name back in the end. Tiny responded to the allegations via her IG Story.

“If you don’t have proof that whatever you be talking about is working for you man do everyone a favor and shut yo a** up,” said Tiny.

Naturally, T.I. addressed the allegations on V-103 Atlanta’s Big Tigger’s Morning Show where he likened Shekinah to a “parasite.”

“Ain’t no damn story,” said T.I. “This is a new year, every time you see my wife, we going to be looking good, feeling good for the people in the community, passing out positivity. We ain’t got no time to shed no light on no parasite…anything that has its God-given ability has to ride the coat tails to the top.” “You ain’t ever seen me have to leech on to nothing else but God to get where I’m going. Every top of the year, they say new levels, new devils. It seems like my family is challenged. Ain’t nothing will stop God’s purpose for me and my family…no matter how far you go in life, you will never be able to stop stupid people from listening to stupid people.”

Years earlier, Bernice responded to the messy rumors after Tiny called her a “pass around b*tch” on Instagram.