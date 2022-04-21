ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Bernice Burgos Celebrates 42nd Birthday With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & More

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

Birthday baddie!

All eyes were on Bernice Burgos who celebrated her 42nd birthday with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, her gorgeous daughters Sarai Burgos and Ashley Burgos, Giants players Tae Crowder and Darnay Holmes, and more at a swanky soirée in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

The Hall of Fame hot girl stunned in a red dress that accented her baddie bawwwdy currently wowing her nearly 7 million followers on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syg2l_0fFtWyC400
Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Also worth nothing is the rare photo with Bernice and her daughters Ashley and Sarai.

You may recall the proud grandmother and daughter Ashley going viral with this video of them enjoying quality mother-daughter time.

Peep all of the pics below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8MCK_0fFtWyC400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiFKs_0fFtWyC400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHhZg_0fFtWyC400

Oh yes, her baddie bash was lit.

This comes after she was caught in the middle of T.I. and Shekinah Jo‘s beef that reignited when Tiny‘s ex-friend spoke on the aspiring comedian’s alleged dirty doggery.

In the Live, she recalled how TIP allegedly disrespected her and Tiny would never check him but expected her to always defend her. She pinpoints a time when Tiny allegedly wanted her to fight Bernice Burgos due to her allegedly being romantically involved with T.I.

She also states that an unnamed person encouraged Tiny to buy Shekinah’s name if she didn’t fight Bernice. She even tearfully reveals she ended up having to spend tons of money to buy her name back in the end. Tiny responded to the allegations via her IG Story.

“If you don’t have proof that whatever you be talking about is working for you man do everyone a favor and shut yo a** up,” said Tiny.

Naturally, T.I. addressed the allegations on V-103 Atlanta’s Big Tigger’s Morning Show where he likened Shekinah to a “parasite.”

“Ain’t no damn story,” said T.I. “This is a new year, every time you see my wife, we going to be looking good, feeling good for the people in the community, passing out positivity. We ain’t got no time to shed no light on no parasite…anything that has its God-given ability has to ride the coat tails to the top.”

“You ain’t ever seen me have to leech on to nothing else but God to get where I’m going. Every top of the year, they say new levels, new devils. It seems like my family is challenged. Ain’t nothing will stop God’s purpose for me and my family…no matter how far you go in life, you will never be able to stop stupid people from listening to stupid people.”

Years earlier, Bernice responded to the messy rumors after Tiny called her a “pass around b*tch” on Instagram.

“That home had BEEN broken,” wrote Burgos in the comments. “And I’ve NEVER dealt with a married man in my life… Technically when a person files for divorce it’s saying they’re moving on with their lives & their marriage has failed… NEVER have I ever been passed around.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lee, NJ
Entertainment
City
Fort Lee, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.i.
Person
Bernice Burgos
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#Bash#Giants#The Hall Of Fame#Tip#Tiny#Ig Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

UNCENSORED: Erica Campbell Talks Being One-Half Of The Gospel Duo Mary Mary, Being Misunderstood In The Christian Community & More

TV One’s Award-Winning Show ‘UNCENSORED’ continues with Erica Campbell this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/9C!. Gospel music pioneer, Erica Campbell didn’t grow up wanting to be singer. Like many black kids in the church she was forced to join the choir at the young age of eleven. She recalls the time her friend’s mom prophesied over her and her voice and promised that her vocal skills would one day pay off.
RELIGION
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy