Ford recalls over 650K trucks because windshield wipers can break

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.

The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

Also included are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

Officials looking at electric car recalls tied to fire risk

Ford said in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that teeth on the wipers aren’t the right height. That can cause the wiper arms to become stripped.

Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

