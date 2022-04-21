ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 found dead in Minnesota home after report of mental crisis

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say five people were found dead inside a Duluth, Minnesota, home after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis.

The dead included the male reported to be in crisis, and authorities said they aren’t seeking any suspects in the case.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken says police got an initial request to check on someone in nearby Hermantown, which led them to the Duluth home where authorities found the bodies.

Tusken called it an “unimaginable tragedy.”

He said a dog was also found deceased.

Police are investigating. It is believed that all of the deceased were related, but the nature of the relationship was not released.

