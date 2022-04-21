ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Investigators looking into deaths of three children at Camp Lejeune

By Jason O. Boyd, Cheyenne Pagan
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPugz_0fFtWpFX00

MCB CAP LEJEUNE (WNCT) — Military officials are looking into the deaths of three children at Camp Lejeune in two separate incidents that happened on April 16.

Officials at Camp Lejeune told WNCT”s Cheyenne Pagan that NCIS would be investigating the incidents and would not have further comment during the process, including who the children were. Ace A. Padilla with the US Marines issued this statement Wednesday evening:

“We are aware of the tragic passing of three dependent children in two separate incidents on MCB Camp Lejeune April 16, and offer our deepest condolences to the families of those affected.  There was no shooting incident tied to either event.

“Out of respect for the families and the investigative process, we are not providing additional information and NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Welfare check leads police to fatal shooting victim

(BCN) – A fatal shooting is under investigation by Oakland police after a person was found dead during a welfare check last week, police said Thursday. Officers went shortly after 4:30 p.m. April 14, to the 1500 block of 23rd Avenue to conduct the welfare check and found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Mass shooting survivor speaks on reclaiming trauma

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Stephanie Lin spoke with Megan Bull, the founder of the non-profit organization, Reclaim Foundation, on helping others overcome personal trauma. Bull was also a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting that occurred in July 2019. Bull won KRON4’s 2022 local Remarkable Women Campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp Lejeune, NC
Camp Lejeune, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Identity Of Man Killed By Harford County Deputies Revealed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.  Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday. Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday. He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway. The two Harford...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Marines#Ncis#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy