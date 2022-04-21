VIDEO: 3 wanted in shootings that sent people scrambling in Queens deli, courtyard

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for three people in connection with a pair of shootings in the Rockaways that sent people scrambling for cover at a courtyard and inside of a deli over the past week.

The NYPD released video Thursday showing the two shootings in Edgemere—one at a housing complex on April 14 and another at a deli on April 19.

In the first shooting, police said shots were fired in the direction of several men around 10 p.m. near 54-22 Beach Channel Dr. at the Ocean Bay Apartments. Video shows at least one shooter opening fire on the men and nearly a dozen people then running through a courtyard area.

The three people being sought for questioning. Photo credit NYPD

Five days later, shots were fired in front of a deli at 310 Beach 54th St. Video appears to show a man in a red hoodie firing at men inside the deli before ducking behind an SUV and raising the gun again.

No injuries were reported in either shooting.

Police said that after both shootings the trio fled into 309 Beach 54th St., a residential building right across the street from the deli.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.