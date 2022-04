'I'm very anxious to watch this season' Chrishell Stause admits when quizzed about season five. 'It's our best season yet though. I've been told by the man himself Adam DiVello (the show's creator).' Today, Netflix transports us back to the uber glamourous Sunset Boulevard. We will finally be reunited with our beloved realtors who brunch, gossip and sell luxury homes - all whilst strutting in six-inch heels. How we've missed the ladies of the Oppenheim GroupI We still might not completely understand what escrow is, but it's the effort that counts.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO