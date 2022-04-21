ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Gov. DeSantis announces expanded 2022 Gulf Red Snapper Season

By WEAR staff
WEAR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDESTIN, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Thursday morning at the Destin Harbor Boardwalk where he announced this year will mark the longest Gulf Red Snapper Season since state management in 2019. Watch the press conference here:. DeSantis said Red Snapper season will run for 57...

weartv.com

