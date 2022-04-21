Gov. DeSantis announces expanded 2022 Gulf Red Snapper Season

DESTIN, Fla. -- An order from the state from this past Saturday claims there are "unsafe conditions" at the Destin Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. “The overall reaction is one of disbelief, horror, and now it’s focused more on anger because what appears to have occurred is that we have a classic situation of corporate greed," Parker Destin, an advocate of the facility told Channel 3. "Putting profits before people.”

