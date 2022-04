A 38-year-old Midland man was killed in a car crash on North Stark Road near Monroe Road in Midland County Wednesday.

Michigan State Police say Jared Young, 38, of Midland was speeding south on Stark Road in a 2004 Toyota SUV when he lost control and rolled the car.

Troopers say Young was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. He was the only passenger in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.