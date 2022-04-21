ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to another fire at abandoned building

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to an abandoned commercial building fire on 10th Street and Central Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Fire officials say when crews arrived heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. No one was inside at the time and no firefighters were injured.

AFR says this is not the first time they’ve responded to a fire at this building. “This one in particular, we’ve had several fires at, as a result of the unhoused community. We just do the best that we can, when the fire comes in, to make sure everyone is safe. That’s our main priority,” said AFR Lieutenant Tom Ruiz.

No other buildings in the area were impacted. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Elaine Baca
3d ago

Bet it was caused by homeless. Thank you, Mayor Keller, for bringing in bus loads of homeless from other states!!!

