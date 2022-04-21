ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Rudy Salas

By Maddie Gannon
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJGFG_0fFtTnlW00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November, voters in Kern will face a slate of options at the ballot box. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county can make informed decisions.

We are turning to one of the most competitive races in the nation — The Central Valley’s 22nd congressional district, which includes parts of Kern, Kings and Tulare counties as well as portions of cities such as Bakersfield, Hanford, Tulare, Arvin, Delano and Porterville.

This is a Latino-majority district that leans Democratic in terms of registration. Voters in this district would have voted for Joe Biden in 2020 by a margin of almost 13%. However, Republicans have seen high turnout in this region previously. Incumbent David Valadao (R-Hanford) won this area as a Republican on the same ticket in which the district voted for Biden by a margin of about 11%.

Three candidates are hoping to unseat Valadao: Republican Chris Mathys, Republican Adam Medeiros and Democrat Rudy Salas.

A closer look at Rudy Salas

Rudy Salas says his interest in holding public office came at an early age, sparked by his boyhood streets in Bakersfield near the Kern County Fairgrounds.

“That part of the city, it’s a little bit rougher, a little bit tougher,” Salas said. “You grew up asking things like why aren’t my streets fixed. Why every time the police come to my neighborhood they are looking for somebody, why aren’t they doing outreach programs or afterschool programs.”

The 45-year-old says those same questions have driven him ever since, in political career that has now spanned well over a decade.

After graduating from UCLA with degrees in history and political science, Salas worked as a counselor at Cal State Bakersfield and district director for state senator Dean Florez.

In 2010 he became the first Latino elected to Bakersfield’s City Council.

Two years later, he left the Council before his term was up to head to Sacramento to represent Bakersfield in the 32nd Assembly district.

“Being in the Assembly for 10 years has definitely taught me a lot about how to get things done, how to get people on board with your issues,” he said.

Salas says he is particularly proud of the work he has done for Valley Fever research as well as the funds he has brought in to build an emergency response center in Kings county and invest in California State University Bakersfield and Bakersfield Colleges’ nursing programs.

But over his time in the state Legislature, the Democratic Assemblyman has been known to stray from his party on occasion.

I’m always going to do what I feel is right for Central Valley families, whether that a Democratic idea, a Republican idea, an independent idea,” Salas said.

Salas points to 2017, when he was the only Democrat to vote against increasing the state’s gasoline tax.

“That was the right vote for our Central Valley families. That was the right vote for people on a fixed income. That was the right vote for people that have to travel for everything,” he said.

Although recently, Salas missed two votes on a Republican led effort to suspend the gas tax amid soaring prices at the pump, saying he had a family funeral.

Now, as the only blue candidate in one of the most competitive congressional races in the nation, Democrats across the country are throwing their support behind Salas, hoping they can flip the seat from red to blue.

Salas is determined to make that happen and believes party affiliation isn’t the only thing that separates him from the other candidates.

“I’ve proven over the last decade that I’ve been able to deliver for Central Valley families. Whether that’s direct funding in million of dollars to expand nursing programs, bring new buildings, public safety, clean drinking water,” Salas said. “There is a big difference between me and my opponents: I’ve been able to deliver on these things.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Elections
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Kern County, CA
City
Hanford, CA
City
Porterville, CA
City
Tulare, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Delano, CA
City
Arvin, CA
Local
California Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 21, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man wanted for assault against his girlfriend. Marshals are looking for 22-year-old Stephen Gutierrez. He has a criminal history that includes receiving stolen property, burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon and numerous drug-related offenses. Gutierrez has family ties to Bakersfield and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies Di Giorgio Road homicide victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was assaulted and killed in Lamont this week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The coroner identified the man as Hector Javier Castaneda Vasquez, 56, of Bakersfield. Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 13600 block of Di Giorgio Road at around 10:30 a.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rudy Salas
Bakersfield Now

Death of man found in Arvin due to blunt force trauma

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Coroner's Office released the cause of death for a man found by deputies in Arvin earlier this week. Investigator said the body of Hector Javier Castaneda Vasquez, 56 was found Monday morning around 10:31 a.m. in the area of the 13600 block of Di Giorgio Road, Arvin.
ARVIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Democrats#Kings#Latino#Democratic#Republicans
Bakersfield Californian

Crime increased again in Bakersfield in 2021

Crime rose again in Bakersfield in 2021, continuing a trend that has challenged the Bakersfield Police Department and led to increased emergency response times. In a presentation to the City Council on Wednesday, Police Chief Greg Terry and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer outlined the increase in crime the city experienced last year as well as the potential reason behind the rise.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX 5 San Diego

Trial begins in alleged ‘honor killing’ case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jagjit Singh gunned down his daughter-in-law for showing independence by working a job and considering leaving her husband, an attorney said. “This murder occurred because (she) was breaking with the lifestyle (Singh) so deeply wanted her to live,” prosecutor Kara Thompson told jurors during her opening statement Thursday in Singh’s trial. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy