ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford recalls over 650K trucks because windshield wipers can break

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbPCl_0fFtTmsn00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.

The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

Also included are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

Officials looking at electric car recalls tied to fire risk

Ford said in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that teeth on the wipers aren’t the right height. That can cause the wiper arms to become stripped.

Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

State police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the thefts of several catalytic converters that occurred in Luzerne County. According to a police release, at least four catalytic converters were stolen between March 22 and April 18 on Airport Road and Old Airport Road in Hazle Township. The converters were priced between $500 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Couple charged with endangering children, drugs found in residence

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Lycoming County arrested a couple after detectives discovered numerous narcotics in their residence, endangering children. According to the Old Lycoming Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Beech Street after narcotics detectives found dangerous living conditions while executing a search warrant for a […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Recall Is Small But Serious

When it comes to recalls, the Ford Motor Company hasn't had the best luck. Just recently, the Blue Oval has had to recall around 281,000 F-150, Navigator, and Expedition models, due to a brake master cylinder that may leak "from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster." With reduced brake function in the front wheels, the risk of a crash is, obviously, far higher.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford F 250#Ford F Series#Ford F 150#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Ford Expedition#Lincoln#F 250#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Highest-paying jobs in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Hazleton, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Scranton, the annual mean wage is $48,540 or 16.7% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $257,080. Read on to see which jobs make the list. #50. […]
HAZLETON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton police searching for suspect in grocery store theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are seeking help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a theft from a Scranton grocery store. According to a post on Scranton Police’s Facebook page, the individual in the picture and security camera video is wanted by police in relation to a theft that occurred […]
SCRANTON, PA
WHIO Dayton

Recall alert: More than 4,000 tonies Blocks recalled because magnets can be swallowed

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Boxine US Inc. on Thursday recalled about 4,200 of its tonies Blocks because the magnets inside pose risks, especially for small children, if swallowed. Per the recall notice, when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system, which can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBRE

Coroner called to shooting in Northumberland County

HERNDON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a reported shooting Friday in Northumberland County. First responders rushed to answer a desperate call in a rural neighborhood near Herndon. “He’s in the living room he has a gunshot wound to the throat, he’s hardly breathing…we’re going to need a helicopter at […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton ‘hand-to-hand transaction’ ends in two arrests

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a traffic stop in Hazleton led to two arrests when the occupants of the car were found to have drugs on them. According to police, on Tuesday just before 3:00 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop on a red SUV driven by a man who is known by […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Scranton Arimathea mass for the unclaimed deceased

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s unusual, important, and heartwarming. Dozens of unclaimed deceased individuals received the service and funeral they deserve. This is the fifth year a special mass has been held at Scranton Prep. For years in Lackawanna County, the unclaimed were cremated and placed in a paupers field. Since taking office coroner Timothy […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Highest-paying jobs in East Stroudsburg

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in East Stroudsburg, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In East Stroudsburg, the annual mean wage is $47,510 or 18.5% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $214,130. Read on to see which jobs make the list. 1 / […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Search for two involved in a vehicle hit-and-run

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people they say were involved in a vehicle hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Thursday the individuals pictured below struck two parked cars on North Main Street, then fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Morris (570) […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Debate: Candidates clash over Fetterman’s Braddock shotgun incident

(WHTM) — “John, we get it. You have a Black friend.” Democratic candidate Malcolm Kenyatta’s questioning of candidate John Fetterman’s actions during a 2013 incident in Braddock was just one of a few tense moments that came out of the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate debate Thursday night. “The question is, did you point at the chest […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Accused drug dealer wanted in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for failing to appear in court on felony narcotics charges. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Raymundo Figueroa-Perez, 22, of Hazleton, is wanted by authorities as a result of a narcotics investigation. Police say the drug investigation was […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

I-81 southbound closed due to crash in Susquehanna

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states a section of Interstate 81 is closed due to a crash in Susquehanna County. The closure begins southbound near exit 211 (Lenox), PennDOT says the estimated time of reopening is 2:00 a.m. There’s no word on the details of the crash at this time. Motorists can check conditions on major […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Early morning crash leaves one dead

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One person is dead in Monroe County after a vehicle crashed into a guide rail. According to State Police, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. State Police report that the vehicle was traveling on I-80 when the driver failed to follow the left turn and crashed into […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy