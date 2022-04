A meeting co hosted by White Haven borough and officials from Luzerne Coun ty brought out over 100 people last night and more watched online. It was held to learn how the proposed bridge toll on Interstate 80 may impact their community. White Haven borough officials spoke about their concerns over the increase in traffic as many may attempt to avoid the toll on the nearby span that crosses over the Lehigh River. Officials say they have seen what can happen when an accident occurs on I 80 and traffic is re-routed through the borough. That type of traffic congestion is a major concern especially to emergency responders. A video of the meeting can be found HERE.

WHITE HAVEN, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO