Hit-and-run driver ditches car after fatal crash in Long Beach

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ditched a damaged vehicle after fatally striking a woman in Long Beach Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue, Long Beach Police Department Sgt. Bradford Stein confirmed.

Arriving officers located a woman down in the roadway who was pronounced dead at the scene, Stein said.

The victim was only identified as a female adult between 30 and 40 years old, who may have been experiencing homelessness, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Investigators determined the woman had been walking in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a 2002 Toyota Avalon at an unknown rate of speed.

The Avalon was found several blocks away after it was abandoned on Santa Fe Avenue.

The driver has not been located, according to Stein.

Authorities are searching for any witnesses or surveillance video that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 562-570-7355. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

