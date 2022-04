MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The work week will get off to a chilly start that may even set a new record. Temperatures fell below freezing overnight in the Twin Cities, and the high will top off at 40 degrees on Monday, which is about 20 degrees below average. Monday’s low of 29 degrees will rival some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded on April 25. For some perspective, meteorologist Lisa Meadows says our average last freeze is about this time of year. In west-central Minnesota, the state patrol is reporting that there have been several crashes, rollovers and spinouts due to freezing...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO