This week's options for entertainment include a ton of concerts bookended by '70s rockers Little Feat and a Black Jacket Symphony performance of hits by The Police. In between are Christian music singer-songwriter Michael W. Smith and a tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, led by Damien Sneed. There's also another GreenJackets homestand from Tuesday-Sunday plus a Broadway in Augusta presentation of "South Pacific." And for a meal or two in between, the Greek Festival returns, in person. ...

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO