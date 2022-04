The Buffalo Sabres have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs for a couple of weeks, however, the Eastern Conference playoff picture has basically been set since early November, with four of the eight spots occupied by Atlantic Division teams. For the Sabres to end their 11-year playoff drought, interdivisional success will be imperative. They took some steps toward improving their divisional play with their improved play all around but their 8-13-4 record is uninspiring. So let’s take a tour around the Atlantic Division, examining how the Sabres performed this season against their divisional opponents, and how they can start having success moving forward.

