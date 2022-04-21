Stocks open with strong gains after Tesla earnings, airline results
Stock indexes were posting strong gains after the opening bell Thursday as investors cheered earnings from electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc.
and upbeat updates from airlines and other corporate results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
advanced 230 points, or 1.7%, while the S&P 500
rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.7%. Tesla shares were up more than 9%, while United Airlines jumped more than 10% and American Airlines rose more than 8%.
