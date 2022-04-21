ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's nearly 250-point climb led by gains in shares of Dow Inc., Visa

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago

Shares of Dow Inc. and Visa are trading higher Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Dow Inc.

DOW,

+2.52%

and Visa

V,

-0.83%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

-1.06%

was most recently trading 248 points (0.7%) higher. Dow Inc.'s shares have risen $2.75, or 4.1%, while those of Visa are up $5.01, or 2.3%, combining for a roughly 51-point bump for the Dow. Boeing

BA,

-1.41%

, Microsoft

MSFT,

-1.59%

, and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-0.75%

are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

