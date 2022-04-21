Dow's nearly 250-point climb led by gains in shares of Dow Inc., Visa
Shares of Dow Inc. and Visa are trading higher Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Dow Inc.
and Visa
are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow
was most recently trading 248 points (0.7%) higher. Dow Inc.'s shares have risen $2.75, or 4.1%, while those of Visa are up $5.01, or 2.3%, combining for a roughly 51-point bump for the Dow. Boeing
, Microsoft
, and Apple Inc.
are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
