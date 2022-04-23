ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

Supervisor At NY Drug Manufacturer Sentenced For Theft Of Medication

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
A former supervisor at a Long Island drug manufacturer is heading to federal prison for stealing animal medication.

Gregory Settino, age 60, of Bethpage, was sentenced to a year and a day behind bars Wednesday, April 20, in federal court in Central Islip. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $800,000.

Settino had pleaded guilty to stealing approximately $750,000 worth of the drug Adequan from his employer, American Regent, in Shirley. Adequan is an injectable drug typically given to horses and dogs to treat the degenerative effects of arthritis.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Settino stole the drugs over a period of eight years, between 2012 and 2020, and sold them for hundreds of thousands of dollars to trainers and veterinarians at New York racetracks.

At times, he transported the drugs in shoeboxes in his car, prosecutors said.

“Today’s sentence is the finish line of Gregory Settino’s criminal conduct. He stole thousands of bottles of drugs, ignored safe handling practices, and allowed them to be given to horses at New York racetracks without regard for the health of the animals – only focusing on his own personal gain,” US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “Those who jeopardize drug safety and risk the health of others will be held accountable and face serious consequences.”

Comments

Patti Purr
5d ago

They all live amongst us. Sad greed never works out. Too bad for him. Hope he’s able to get his life back together soon. Lessons learned

