Elon Musk says has commitment letters for up to $46.5 billion to fund purchase of Twitter, still exploring tender offer

Stepping into the ongoing debate over whether corporations should address political and social concerns outside their business silos, ExxonMobil has said it will prohibit corporate offices from flying the LGBTQ pride flag outside of their offices. Bloomberg reports that ExxonMobil has banned what it termed "external position flags," including the rainbow-hued LGBTQ-rights flag and the Black Lives Matter flag. The move has caused several employees at the company's headquarters to balk, saying they will not represent ExxonMobil at Houston's annual Pride Parade in June. . "Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO