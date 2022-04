The Kansas City Royals have unveiled their City Connect uniforms, a tribute to the city's iconic fountains and art deco architecture. "They've been a huge part of Kansas City that embellish the streets," said Royals senior vice president Sarah Tourville. "There was a fine line between making sure it was complimentary to your entire uniform portfolio, didn't offend the baseball purist but also edgy enough to do what it was intended to do, which is attract a younger, more diverse fan."

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO