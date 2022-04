For the past four weeks, the number one movie on Netflix has been The Adam Project, a sci-fi adventure about a pilot from the future, played by Ryan Reynolds, who travels back in time to save his world with the help of his past self. The younger version of the Reynolds character is played by Walker Scobell. The movie was Scobell’s debut, but it looks like you’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the future, as he’s just been cast by Disney in the title role of the upcoming Disney+ TV series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

